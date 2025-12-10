Halper Sadeh LLC Encourages ALEX, TBHC, SEMR Shareholders to Contact the Firm to Discuss Their Rights

Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX)'s sale to MW Group and funds affiliated with Blackstone Real Estate and DivcoWest for $21.20 per share in cash. If you are an A&B shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

The Brand House Collective, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBHC)'s sale to Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. for 0.1993 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond common stock for each Brand House share. If you are a Brand House shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR)'s sale to Adobe for $12.00 per share. If you are a Semrush shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

