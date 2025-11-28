Halper Sadeh LLC Encourages GIFI, MOVE, RMBI, CDTX Shareholders to Contact the Firm to Discuss Their Rights

Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2025 Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFI)'s sale to IES Holdings, Inc. for $12.00 in cash per share. If you are a Gulf Island shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ: MOVE)'s merger with Corvex, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Movano shareholders would own approximately 3.8% of the combined company. If you are a Movano shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBI)'s merger with The Farmers Bancorp. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Richmond shareholders will own approximately 62% of the combined company. If you are a Richmond shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX)'s sale to Merck for $221.50 per share in cash. If you are a Cidara shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP