Halper Sadeh LLC Encourages KVUE, REVG, KMB Shareholders to Contact the Firm to Discuss Their Rights

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE)'s sale to Kimberly-Clark Corporation for $3.50 per share in cash plus 0.14625 Kimberly-Clark shares for each Kenvue share. If you are a Kenvue shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG)'s sale to Terex Corporation for 0.9809 of a share of the combined company and $8.71 in cash for each REV Group share. If you are a REV Group shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ: KMB)'s merger with Kenvue Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Kimberly-Clark shareholders are expected to own approximately 54% of the combined company. If you are a Kimberly-Clark shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

