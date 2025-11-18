Halper Sadeh LLC Encourages WOW, AKRO, HFWA, BRY Shareholders to Contact the Firm to Discuss Their Rights

Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE: WOW)'s sale to affiliates of DigitalBridge Investments, LLC and Crestview Partners for $5.20 per share. If you are a WideOpenWest shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO)'s sale Novo Nordisk A/S. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Akero shareholders will receive $54.00 per share in cash, and a non-transferable Contingent Value Right entitling its holder to receive a cash payment of $6.00 per share under certain conditions. If you are an Akero shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HFWA)'s merger with Olympic Bancorp, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Heritage shareholders will own approximately 82.6% of the combined company. If you are a Heritage shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY)'s sale to California Resources Corporation for 0.0718 shares of California Resources common stock for each share of Berry common stock. If you are a Berry shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP