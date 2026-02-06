Halper Sadeh LLC is Investigating Whether ALGT, EB, COUR are Obtaining Fair Prices for its Shareholders

Insiders may stand to receive substantial financial benefits that are not available to ordinary shareholders.

The transactions may contain terms that could limit superior competing offers.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their rights at no cost or obligation.

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT)'s merger with Sun Country Airlines. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Allegiant shareholders will own approximately 67% of the combined company. If you are an Allegiant shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB)'s sale to Bending Spoons for $4.50 in cash per share. If you are an Eventbrite shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR)'s merger with Udemy, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Coursera shareholders are expected to own approximately 59% of the combined company. If you are a Coursera shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information, or other relief and benefits. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

