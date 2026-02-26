Halper Sadeh LLC is Investigating Whether EWCZ, CWAN, BKKT are Obtaining Fair Deals for their Shareholders

Insiders may stand to receive substantial financial benefits not available to ordinary shareholders.

The proposed transactions may contain terms that could limit superior competing offers.

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ)'s sale to General Atlantic for $5.80 per share in cash. If you are a European Wax shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWAN)'s sale to Permira and Warburg Pincus for $24.55 per share in cash. If you are a Clearwater shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT)'s merger with Distributed Technologies Research Ltd. If you are a Bakkt shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

On behalf of shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

