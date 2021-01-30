Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate the Following Mergers; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - NHLD, COHR, MTSC, NK, PNM

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:

National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: NHLD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to B. Riley Financial, Inc. for $3.25 per share. If you are a National Holdings shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Lumentum Holdings Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Coherent shareholders will receive $100.00 per share in cash and 1.1851 shares of Lumentum common stock for each Coherent share they own. If you are a Coherent shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Amphenol Corporation for $58.50 per share in cash. If you are an MTS shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with ImmunityBio. Under the terms of the agreement, ImmunityBio shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.8190 shares of NantKwest for each share of ImmunityBio owned. If you are a NantKwest shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Avangrid, Inc. for $50.30 in cash per share. If you are a PNM shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

