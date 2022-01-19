Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates LEVL, GCP, SLRC, MIME, ARNA; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEVL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to First Merchants Corporation. Under the terms of the merger, Level One shareholders will have the right to receive 0.7167 shares of First Merchants common stock and $10.17 in cash for each share of Level One common stock owned. If you are a Level One shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE: GCP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Saint-Gobain for $32.00 per share in cash. If you are a GCP shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SLRC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with SLR Senior Investment Corp. ("SUNS"). Under the terms of the proposed merger, SUNS shareholders will receive an amount of SLRC shares with a net asset value equal to the net asset value of SUNS shares that they hold at the time of closing. If you are a SLRC shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds advised by Permira for $80.00 per share in cash. If you are a Mimecast shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Pfizer Inc. for $100.00 per share in cash. If you are an Arena shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

