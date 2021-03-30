Hälsa 100% Clean Launches Online Store to Make Its Plant-Based Yogurts Available to Everyone in the U.S.

As the demand for plant-based foods is increasing, we see a broader customer base desiring clean, unprocessed options

"As the demand for plant-based foods is increasing, we've seen a broader customer base desiring clean, unprocessed options," said Helena Lumme, Hälsa Founder and Chairman of the Board. "Hälsa is the only 100% clean oatmilk yogurt out there with clean ingredients, label and process," she added.

To celebrate the opening of the new online store, Hälsa is offering one eight-count case of its yogurts for $19.99 (regularly $29.99) plus free shipping. The offer is valid for the first month only and for the first purchase only. Code: HelloHälsa

The cleanest oatmilk yogurt ever made

Hälsa — Swedish for health — is the only plant-based yogurt that does not use enzymes or chemicals to alter the oats during the process, and the product is free of all artificial and processed ingredients that can compromise gut health like gums, emulsifiers, phosphates and processed sugar.

All Hälsa oatmilk yogurts boast the following claims:

100% clean: label, ingredients and process

Zero added sugar

Vegan

Certified Organic, Certified Kosher

Dairy Free

Whole grain oats

Prebiotics and Probiotics

Only 90 – 130 calories per serving

Hälsa is a rapidly growing plant-based yogurt currently sold in retail stores in the North East, Pacific Northwest and expanding to California this spring. In addition to the new online store Hälsa is available online at Fresh Direct.

