Hälsa 100% Clean Launches Zero Sugar Oatmilk Yogurt

This simple oat base yogurt has no naturally occurring sugar and no added sugar and made with a 100% clean process.

The new Zero Sugar oatmilk yogurt has only 90 calories per serving and has multiple uses as a base for making healthy probiotic smoothies, dips, sauces, salad dressings and many other plant-based recipes at home.

Hälsa is also adding a new Organic Vanilla Oatmilk Yogurt in both 5.3 oz cups and a 24 oz family size. It's made with organic vanilla extract and lightly sweetened with organic apple juice. This new flavor joins the current four great flavors: Strawberry, Blueberry, Mango and Plain.

"We founded Hälsa on one simple principle: Never to use a single artificial ingredient," company co-founder Mika Manninen explains. "We cracked the code by developing a next generation manufacturing process that is 100% clean and keeps all the nutritional benefits of whole grain oats intact."

The cleanest oatmilk yogurt ever made

Hälsa — Swedish for health — sets a new standard for the plant-based yogurt category by eliminating all food additives and chemicals from the manufacturing process and recipe. Hälsa is the only plant-based yogurt that does not use enzymes or chemicals to alter the grain during the process, and the product is free of all artificial and processed ingredients that can compromise gut health like gums, emulsifiers, phosphates and processed sugar.

All Hälsa Oatmilk Yogurts boast the following claims:

100% clean: label, ingredients and process

Zero added sugar

Vegan

Certified Organic, Certified Kosher

Dairy Free

Whole grain oats

Prebiotics and Probiotics

Only 90 – 130 calories per serving

Hälsa is a rapidly growing plant-based yogurt currently sold in the North East, Pacific Northwest and expanding to California this spring. Hälsa is available online at Fresh Direct.

