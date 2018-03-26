Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom / World Tour The Final Installment

Tickets for the North American dates will go on sale to the general public beginning this Thursday, March 29 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Additional Pre-Sale / VIP / On Sale information can be found at HFKTOUR.COM.

Halsey will close the entire HOPELESS FOUNTAIN KINGDOM tour where it all started, in London. She'll have support from ALMA, an electropop vocal powerhouse singer/songwriter, and London's own RAYE, a young rhythmic popstar making waves in the UK music scene.

Halsey's announcement comes hot-off-the-heels of her new single "Alone," featuring the swaggering Big Sean and Island-trailblazer Stefflon Don. "Alone" surpassed 1 million streams on both Spotify and Apple Music in three days. In the US, "Alone" has been added to 90 Top 40 stations in its first week. Get the track HERE.

Halsey pushes creative boundaries expanding her influence and impact beyond music. High-end fashion retailer Yves Saint Laurent recently tapped her as a brand ambassador of YSL Beauté where she will help create and share makeup looks for the prestigious brand. She will also make her big screen debut as she joins the cast of the animated movie Teen Titans GO! as the voice of Wonder Woman—in theaters July 27. Also, GLAAD has nominated her for "Outstanding Music Artist." Recently, Halsey spoke at the 2018 Women's March advocating for equality. Her raw oration has been viewed millions of times and has moved people from around the world. Watch her speech HERE.

Halsey recently graced the stage of SNL with "Bad At Love" and also performed with G-Eazy on their Bonnie and Clyde themed platinum-certified "Him & I" – a song which continues to dominate at #1 on Billboard's Pop Songs Airplay Chart and #1 at Top 40 radio (marking the second #1 she features on since accompanying The Chainsmokers on "Closer", which ruled radio at #1 for 11 weeks). In addition, her own two double-platinum-certified singles, "Bad At Love" and "Now Or Never" also peaked in the top 3 at Top 40 radio.

TOUR DATES BELOW:

AUSTRALIA / NEW ZEALAND DATES

with Special Guest KEHLANI

04/19 – Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena

04/21 – Melbourne, AUS - MCA

04/22 – Sydney, AUS - Hordern

04/24 - Perth, AUS - HBF Stadium

04/26 – Sydney, AUS - Hordern

04/27 – Brisbane, AUS - Riverstage

LATIN AMERICA DATES

with Special Guest LAUREN JAUREGUI

06/06 – San Paulo, BR – Espaco das Americas

06/07 – Rio de Janeiro, BR – Vivo Rio

06/09 – Buenos Aires, AR – Teatro Gran Rex

06/12 – Santiago, CL – Teatro Caupolican

06/15 – Mexico City, MX – Pepsi Center

NORTH AMERICA DATES

with Special Guest JESSIE REYEZ

07/08 – Montreal – MTELUS*

07/11 – Providence, RI – Bold Point Pavilion

07/12 – Saratoga, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/14 – Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata Event Center*

07/15 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

07/17 – Indianapolis, IN – Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

07/18 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre

07/20 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Amphitheatre

07/21 – Independence, MO – Silverstein Eye Center Arena*

07/25 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield

07/27 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

07/28 – Las Vegas, NV –Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

07/30 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

08/03 – Honolulu, HI – Neal S Blaisdell Arena*

* Jessie Reyez not performing

ASIA DATES

with Special Guest NIKI

08/06 – Seoul, Korea – Yes 24 Live Hall

08/08 – Singapore, SG – The Star Theatre

08/10 – Manila, Philippines – Araneta Coliseum

08/11 – Jakarta, Indonesia – On-Off Festival

08/12 – Bali, Indonesia – Bali Beach Club

LONDON

with Special Guests ALMA & RAYE



09/22 – London, United Kingdom – Eventim Appollo

