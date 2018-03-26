Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom / World Tour The Final Installment

NEW YORK, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAMMY® Award-nominated, multi-platinum songstress Halsey announces her 2018 summer world tour dates! All over the world, Halsey will be accompanied by a team of incredible, buzzing, accomplished female artists. In Australia & New Zealand, Bay Area hit maker Kehlani will be a special guest. In Latin America, Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui, featured on Halsey's "Strangers," will be supporting on her debut tour. Rising soul crooner Jessie Reyez will support Halsey on the North American leg, produced by Live Nation. Jakarta's own emerging singer, Niki, will accompany Halsey on tour in Asia.
Tickets for the North American dates will go on sale to the general public beginning this Thursday, March 29 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Additional Pre-Sale / VIP / On Sale information can be found at HFKTOUR.COM.
Halsey will close the entire HOPELESS FOUNTAIN KINGDOM tour where it all started, in London. She'll have support from ALMA, an electropop vocal powerhouse singer/songwriter, and London's own RAYE, a young rhythmic popstar making waves in the UK music scene.
Halsey's announcement comes hot-off-the-heels of her new single "Alone," featuring the swaggering Big Sean and Island-trailblazer Stefflon Don. "Alone" surpassed 1 million streams on both Spotify and Apple Music in three days. In the US, "Alone" has been added to 90 Top 40 stations in its first week. Get the track HERE.
Halsey pushes creative boundaries expanding her influence and impact beyond music. High-end fashion retailer Yves Saint Laurent recently tapped her as a brand ambassador of YSL Beauté where she will help create and share makeup looks for the prestigious brand. She will also make her big screen debut as she joins the cast of the animated movie Teen Titans GO! as the voice of Wonder Woman—in theaters July 27. Also, GLAAD has nominated her for "Outstanding Music Artist." Recently, Halsey spoke at the 2018 Women's March advocating for equality. Her raw oration has been viewed millions of times and has moved people from around the world. Watch her speech HERE.
Halsey recently graced the stage of SNL with "Bad At Love" and also performed with G-Eazy on their Bonnie and Clyde themed platinum-certified "Him & I" – a song which continues to dominate at #1 on Billboard's Pop Songs Airplay Chart and #1 at Top 40 radio (marking the second #1 she features on since accompanying The Chainsmokers on "Closer", which ruled radio at #1 for 11 weeks). In addition, her own two double-platinum-certified singles, "Bad At Love" and "Now Or Never" also peaked in the top 3 at Top 40 radio.
TOUR DATES BELOW:
AUSTRALIA / NEW ZEALAND DATES
with Special Guest KEHLANI
04/19 – Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena
04/21 – Melbourne, AUS - MCA
04/22 – Sydney, AUS - Hordern
04/24 - Perth, AUS - HBF Stadium
04/26 – Sydney, AUS - Hordern
04/27 – Brisbane, AUS - Riverstage
LATIN AMERICA DATES
with Special Guest LAUREN JAUREGUI
06/06 – San Paulo, BR – Espaco das Americas
06/07 – Rio de Janeiro, BR – Vivo Rio
06/09 – Buenos Aires, AR – Teatro Gran Rex
06/12 – Santiago, CL – Teatro Caupolican
06/15 – Mexico City, MX – Pepsi Center
NORTH AMERICA DATES
with Special Guest JESSIE REYEZ
07/08 – Montreal – MTELUS*
07/11 – Providence, RI – Bold Point Pavilion
07/12 – Saratoga, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/14 – Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata Event Center*
07/15 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap
07/17 – Indianapolis, IN – Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
07/18 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre
07/20 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Amphitheatre
07/21 – Independence, MO – Silverstein Eye Center Arena*
07/25 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield
07/27 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
07/28 – Las Vegas, NV –Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
07/30 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre*
08/03 – Honolulu, HI – Neal S Blaisdell Arena*
* Jessie Reyez not performing
ASIA DATES
with Special Guest NIKI
08/06 – Seoul, Korea – Yes 24 Live Hall
08/08 – Singapore, SG – The Star Theatre
08/10 – Manila, Philippines – Araneta Coliseum
08/11 – Jakarta, Indonesia – On-Off Festival
08/12 – Bali, Indonesia – Bali Beach Club
LONDON
with Special Guests ALMA & RAYE
09/22 – London, United Kingdom – Eventim Appollo
