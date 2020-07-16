Halsey, Magnum's Global Mbassador, Performs Digital Acoustic Set As Part Of New Campaign Collaboration With Magnum Ice Cream

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-platinum singer, songwriter and activist, Halsey, today shared a very special YouTube live performance (available for 24 hours) featuring some of her biggest chart-topping hits to mark her campaign collaboration with Magnum ice cream, which launched globally earlier this month. In the performance, Magnum's latest Global Mbassador took to her official YouTube channel, performing a 30-minute acoustic set including hit single "Without Me", as well as songs from her 3rd studio album, Manic, including platinum single "Graveyard" and "Finally // beautiful stranger".

Halsey also performed her new collaboration with Marshmello "Be Kind" in a pared back, raw and beautiful arrangement. The track took the charts by storm when it was released in May 2020 and is also the official song of Magnum's Global #TrueToPleasure campaign film.

Talking about the campaign with Magnum, Halsey said: "I have always pushed myself and those around me to fearlessly express themselves, and to do what makes them genuinely happy, without fear of judgement or critique. I'm so happy to be partnered with Magnum for this campaign that pushes people to embrace their uniqueness and explore what pleasure really means to them. My hope with this campaign is that it can inspire people to proudly flaunt their individuality, because without self-expression and the amplification of unique voices there is no art, and no artists."

As part of the performance, Halsey is bringing awareness to the work of GLSEN, an organization working to support LGBTQ students to be their true and authentic selves and provide an educational environment that is free from bullying and harassment. Magnum has made a donation of $50,000 to the organization, in addition to donating $50,000 to the Black Creators Funding Initiative set up by Halsey, to amplify the voices and talents of emerging Black creatives.

Learn more about Magnum ice cream www.magnumicecream.com/.

About Magnum:

Launched in 1989, Magnum was the first premium adult ice cream. Today, Magnum is one of the world's leading ice cream brands, selling over 1 billion units annually worldwide.

About Halsey:

Since 2015, Halsey has amassed over 25 billion streams worldwide and sold more than 12 million adjusted albums globally. She has played sold out dates on five continents (including New York City's Madison Square Garden), been nominated for a GRAMMY® and appeared on a wide variety of magazine covers, including Rolling Stone, Cosmopolitan, NYLON, Forbes, Playboy and Billboard.

Halsey kicked off 2020 with the release of her new album, Manic, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Current Albums chart and has been certified Platinum in numerous countries, including the U.S. It contains the 7x Platinum "Without Me" – the most-played song of 2019 at U.S. radio and the longest-running Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit by a female artist of this century – and the Platinum hits "Graveyard" and "You Should Be Sad."

Halsey continues to push creative boundaries, expanding her influence and impact beyond music. After making her film debut in the animated 2018 summer movie Teen Titans GO! as the voice of Wonder Woman, she was seen in A Star is Born, starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. She continues to use her voice to speak up for causes she passionately believes in, including disenfranchised youth, women's rights, mental health and the LGBTQ community. GLAAD honored her in 2018 as "Outstanding Music Artist." In 2019, she has won an AMA, the Hal David Starlight Award, presented by the Songwriters Hall of Fame, a VMA and two Teen Choice Awards.

About GLSEN:

GLSEN works to create safe and inclusive schools for all. We envision a world in which every child learns to respect and accept all people, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, and/or gender expression. Each year, GLSEN programs and resources reach millions of students and educators in K-12 schools across the United States, and our network of 40+ community-led chapters brings GLSEN's expertise to local communities. GLSEN's progress and impact have won support for inclusive schools at all levels of education in the United States and sparked an international movement to ensure equality for LGBTQ students and respect for all in schools. For more information on GLSEN's policy advocacy, student leadership initiatives, public education, research, and educator training programs, please visit www.glsen.org.

