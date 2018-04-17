Halstead Property Launches Corporate Rebrand

"Halstead is at a pivotal moment, and our rebranding is comprehensive, reflecting where we are today and where we are heading. Over the years, we have evolved from a boutique New York City firm to a force operating in urban, suburban and second home markets across New York, Connecticut and New Jersey. We have built an internal foundation of incredible technology, marketing services and support companies without forgetting our mission as a real estate company based on relationships and skill. It is time to turn this outward. We have developed a brand that truly represents our strengths and this will carry us into our next chapter – the best one yet," said Diane M. Ramirez, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Halstead. Ramirez was at Clark Halstead's side when he founded the firm in 1984. She has now overseen Halstead's two major rebrands.

Halstead worked with Pentagram, the world's largest independently-owned design studio, to develop the reimagined brand.

"Halstead's new visual identity showcases the company and further allows it to stand out to the public and agents alike. The look is bold, contemporary and memorable. It speaks to the firm's most powerful brand attributes while staying true to its core values and strengths," said Eddie Opara, Partner at Pentagram.

The work of Halstead agents represents far more than a simple transaction – agents are the trusted advisors, interpreters of the market, and much more to their clients. Like Halstead's agents, the firm's new logo is multidimensional and flexible, personifying the firm at its essence. The reimagined "H" icon is architectural, offering the ability to stand alone as well as the flexibility for rotation, growth in pattern form or in overlaying photography.

The new approach to use of color is forward-thinking within the real estate industry and beyond. The corporate color set consists of a monochromatic palette of grays that anchors the brand, while three additional color sets reflect Halstead's various markets throughout the tristate region. Each of the firm's major markets – Manhattan, the outer boroughs and the suburban areas – has its own distinct character and qualities. The market-specific color sets, when used as an accent to the corporate grays, allow unique market characteristics to shine while maintaining a strong connection to the core Halstead brand.

"Our variety of palettes taps into a growing movement in design that redefines the role of color in corporate branding. Alongside strong visual elements, this use of color allows you to appeal in a deeper way to audiences by tapping into more visceral connections that people may have to things like regions, seasons and emotions. We look forward to this exploration," said Matthew Leone, Chief Marketing Officer of Halstead.

The Domaine Sans typeface epitomizes Halstead's foundation – a rich history that is looking toward the future – with a refined sensibility and contemporary features that are strong, elegant, robust and pragmatic.

Halstead's new tagline is, "Move to what moves you." Halstead agents play a critical role in helping their clients make some of the biggest, most exciting and challenging changes in their lives, and the messaging is meant to convey elements of aspiration and passion with a flexibility that allows for wordplay in a variety of written form.

While Halstead's look and tagline have changed to better represent the firm today and tomorrow, Halstead's commitment to success and service for its customers and agents remains the same. Moving forward, the company will use the Halstead name, which may be followed by Real Estate ("Halstead Real Estate") to provide context in regard to the industry.

To learn more about Halstead's new brand, please visit: halstead.com/movetowhatmovesyou

