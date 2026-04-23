Halt! FIRE Acquires Green Fire and Launches Halt Industrial, Creating a Vertically Integrated Fire Safety Company as a Global Leader in Safe & Sustainable Firefighting Solutions

The acquisition brings together Halt!'s consumer brand and global distribution with Green Fire's field-tested, PFAS-free technology — forming Halt Industrial to serve consumers and professional operators nationwide

WINDERMERE, Fla., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Halt! FIRE, creator of the breakthrough handheld firefighting spray foam and global innovator in advanced fire prevention technologies for consumers and professionals worldwide, announces the acquisition of Green Fire, an environmentally responsible fire safety technology company known for its proven firefighting formula used in commercial and industrial applications. This acquisition marked the launch of Halt Industrial, transforming the company into a fully integrated fire safety provider—serving consumers through its flagship retail products while supporting municipalities, power and energy companies, utility contractors, and commercial and industrial operators with proven, professional-grade solutions. In celebration of Earth Day, this partnership marks a major step forward in the evolution of safer, more sustainable fire protection solutions for homes and commercial applications worldwide. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Halt! Fire and Halt Industrial's Consumer & Industrial Product Lines

The relationship between the two companies began in 2024 when Halt! FIRE partnered with Green Fire to develop a portable home firefighting product designed to provide consumers with a safer, more environmentally responsible way to combat fires. At the time, Green Fire had already demonstrated proven success with its proprietary firefighting formula in commercial environments. Through the collaboration, Halt! FIRE recognized the broader global impact possible by combining Green Fire's proven science and firefighting expertise with Halt!'s established strength in retail marketing, brand development, and global distribution.

"Our partnership with Green Fire revealed the significant potential we have to drive positive outcomes and impact together," said Robert Schiederer, co-founder and Partner of Halt! FIRE. "By delivering a safer way to fight fires for both the user and the environment, we realized we weren't just launching a product — we were building a movement. With Halt Industrial, we now have the infrastructure to take that movement to every fire station, utility fleet, and job site in America."

A Complete Fire Safety Platform

The combined company now operates through two distinct but strategically aligned divisions, unified under the Halt brand and a shared commitment to non-toxic, PFAS-free fire suppression:

Halt! FIRE remains the consumer and retail division, offering the company's flagship handheld firefighting spray foam — compact, residue-free, and effective across Class A, B, C, D, K, and Li-ion fires. Available direct-to-consumer at HaltFire.com for $29.99 MSRP and through national retail partners.

Halt Industrial (formerly Green Fire) serves professional, institutional, and industrial customers with a comprehensive lineup including firefighting foams, wetting agents, heat barriers, and fire suppressors. Products are NSF White Book Listed, non-corrosive, non-carcinogenic, and certified safe for use in food processing environments. Halt Industrial serves wildland, urban-interface, residential, commercial, and industrial firefighting markets, as well as municipalities, power and energy companies, and utility contractors.

"Green Fire developed exceptional, proven products," said Jerry Bello, co-founder and Partner of Halt! Fire. "By pairing that innovation with Halt!'s marketing and distribution engine, we've created a winning formula for national scale. Fire departments, utilities, and contractors no longer have to choose between performance and safety. With Halt Industrial, they get both."

Positioned at the Center of a Market in Transition

The acquisition comes at a pivotal moment for the fire safety industry. Regulators across the United States are mandating the phase-out of AFFF (aqueous film-forming foam) and other PFAS-containing fire suppressants — chemicals now linked to cancer, reproductive harm, and severe environmental contamination. Municipalities, utilities, and contractors face urgent pressure to identify compliant, high-performance replacements. Halt Industrial's patented, fluorine-free formulations are a direct, field-tested solution to that demand.

At the same time, consumer awareness of household fire risk continues to grow. A house fire occurs every 87 seconds in the U.S., with 50% originating in the kitchen, and the global fire prevention market is projected to reach $155 billion by 2027. Halt! FIRE's retail presence and consumer brand awareness give the combined company unmatched reach across every fire safety segment.

About Halt! FIRE

Halt! FIRE is a global innovator and fire safety company focused on developing next-generation fire suppression solutions designed to stop fires quickly and safely. Built on a commitment to innovation, rigorous testing, and quality standards, Halt! FIRE creates easy-to-use products that help protect homes, businesses, and families worldwide. The company is dedicated to advancing accessible fire safety solutions while promoting preparedness and a safer future. For more information on the brand and product line, go to www.HaltFire.com, and follow them on Instagram and YouTube.

About Green Fire

Green Fire is a fire safety technology company that develops environmentally responsible fire suppression solutions designed to protect people, property, and ecosystems. Founded by experts in fire protection and science, Green Fire produces non-toxic, PFAS-free firefighting foams, wetting agents, and fire suppression products for firefighters and commercial businesses that deliver effective fire control while minimizing environmental impact.

Media Contact:

Leah Brown

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SOURCE Halt! FIRE