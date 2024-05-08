Halter Ranch Opens Tasting Room in Texas Hill Country

This is the premier expansion for Halter Ranch outside of their home in California. The original winery is home to a 2,700-acre nature estate and a state-of-the-art production facility in Paso Robles, located on California's Central Coast. An additional tasting room is nestled in Temecula, CA.

The Halter Ranch Texas tasting room in Fredericksburg artfully blends distinctive Texas flair with the Halter Ranch ethos. Located about one hour from San Antonio and Austin, the property honors its Texas home and invites guests to explore fine wine from organic grapes and locally sourced cuisine at the tasting room's Restaurant H. The menu program, led by Executive Chef Paul Arangorin, is sourced from Texas and will change regularly to reflect the season. Halter Ranch is proud to work with local purveyors at all their properties, underscoring their sustainable relationship to the land in farming and winemaking.

The land's natural beauty is the property's star attraction, welcoming guests off the bustling highway and deep into the oak forest landscape lush with native flora. With the attention to modern architecture that Halter Ranch is known for, the building features a stunning tasting room and a separate dining room for guests who would like to enjoy culinary creations that complement Halter Ranch's wines. Floor-to-ceiling windows and an inviting patio merge the indoor and outdoor into an experience to savor, and vibrant flavors complement the sweeping cinematic views of the Hill Country.

"Like many who visit the Texas Hill Country, we were enchanted by the land and drawn to create another home for Halter Ranch," said Bryce Mullins, Vice President and General Manager of Halter Ranch. "We're humbled by the warm welcome from the Fredericksburg community and look forward to offering an oasis to our growing Texas wine club while inviting others into the Halter Ranch family."

Led by Halter Ranch Winemaker Kevin Sass, Halter Ranch Texas's expansive wine selection includes a new Texas-made Rosé and a Sparkling Cabernet Sauvignon. Sass partners with two Texas farmers who harvest organic grapes and works closely with Bending Branch Winery in Comfort, TX, to produce the wines. With a drive to innovate and experiment, Sass is planting one acre of organic Blanc du Bois grapes on the Halter Ranch Texas property.

"Our priority with Halter Ranch Texas was to create something beautiful with as little impact on the land as possible," Sass shares. "This is also the backbone of our viticulture: an organic approach that blossoms into delectable, terroir-forward wines. We can't wait to share Halter Ranch with all of Texas."

Halter Ranch Texas is open now at 8561 E US-290, Fredericksburg, TX 78624. Visit www.halterranch.com/texas for more information, special events, and updates.

About Halter Ranch

Set along the westernmost boundaries of Paso Robles and surrounded by the wild Santa Lucia Mountain Range of California's Central Coast, the Halter Ranch Estate is a 2,700-acre organic nature estate dedicated to land, art, and 100% organically farmed grapes. Envisioned by Swiss entrepreneur, philanthropist, and world-leading land conservationist Hansjörg Wyss, the estate is an homage to his mother, Alice Halter. It is a haven for the natural world to continue flourishing while it delivers exceptional, timeless wines.

The Paso Robles estate is complemented by tasting rooms in Temecula, CA, and Fredericksburg, TX.

