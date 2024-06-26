Halter Ranch Texas Becomes First Certified Organic Vineyard in Fredericksburg, TX

This accomplishment underscores Halter Ranch's unwavering commitment to sustainable farming and the production of exceptional wines made from 100% organic grapes. CCOF certification requires rigorous adherence to its standards; any product put on or in the ground needs to be pre-approved by the organization. Led by Halter Ranch General Manager and Vice President Bryce Mullins and Winemaker Kevin Sass, the team at Halter Ranch Texas underwent detailed planning, preparation and forecasting to attain organic certification.

Sass will begin planting organic Blanc du Bois grapes this month at Halter Ranch Texas, which will be the first grapes grown on the property. He chose the grape variety because it is native to the southern U.S. and produces crisp whites in a warm climate. He aims to produce a sparkling wine with the first harvest.

"Organic farming requires many inspections and audits, but most importantly, it requires patience," said Sass. "All geographical environments are different and, with careful evaluation, we hope to produce an outstanding wine representative of Hill Country terroir. We're excited to trial Blanc du Bois as the first 100% organic grapes planted at Halter Ranch Texas and in the Fredericksburg region at large."

Driven by environmental stewardship, Halter Ranch earned organic certification for its vineyards in Paso Robles, CA in 2023. Certification for the vineyard at Halter Ranch Texas was a plan since the tasting room's inception, and the team is proud to make it a reality.

"We have been welcomed warmly by the Fredericksburg community and are thrilled to contribute to the wine industry here by achieving organic certification," added Mullins. "At Halter Ranch, we believe that organic farming not only produces superior grapes but also contributes to the preservation of our land for future generations."

Halter Ranch Texas celebrated its grand opening in May 2024 to immediate positive response from visitors and the wine community. Distinguished by its stunning 32-acre, oak-studded landscape, the newest tasting room from Halter Ranch features a selection of wines made from 100% USDA Organic grapes and an elevated restaurant that offers locally sourced cuisine. Texas-made wines at the tasting room include a Rosé and a Sparkling Cabernet Sauvignon, which Halter Ranch created by partnering with local organic grape farmers and producing with Bending Branch Winery in Comfort, TX.

Halter Ranch Texas is open Wednesday–Sunday from 11:00 AM–5:00 PM at 8561 E US-290, Fredericksburg, TX 78624. Visit www.halterranch.com/texas or follow on Instagram @halterranchtx for more information, special events and updates.

About Halter Ranch

Set along the western-most boundaries of Paso Robles, California, and surrounded by the wild and wide-open Santa Lucia Mountain Range of the Central California Coast, Halter Ranch is a 2,700-acre nature estate dedicated to land, art, and 100% organic grapes. Envisioned by Swiss entrepreneur, philanthropist, and world-leading land conservationist Hansjörg Wyss, the estate is an homage to his mother, Alice Halter, and a haven for the natural world to flourish and deliver exceptional timeless wines.

The Paso Robles estate is complemented by tasting rooms in Temecula, CA and Fredericksburg, TX.

For more information, please contact [email protected] .

