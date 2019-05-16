Halton Group Expanding its US Factory Operations and Manufacture of Air Handling Units

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Halton will open a new US production unit of about 40,000 sq ft (3,700 sq meters) close to their existing plant in Kentucky. This will focus on the manufacture of air handling units, make-up air units and exhaust air pollution control systems for the needs of commercial kitchens. This will allow the current plant, with a floor area of almost 86,000 sq ft (8,000 sq meters), to focus on commercial kitchens' hood and air distribution solutions. Expanding production to include air handling units is part of Halton's new growth strategy, aiming at increased sales of the company's customer-oriented total solutions and at doubling their market in North and South America.

The investment is worth a total of about 8 million US dollars, of which the plant's machinery accounts for about 4 million.

Halton has been expanding its operations in North America steadily since 1997, when it opened the current plant is Scottsville. In 2018, Halton acquired LCSystems which brought along new air handling unit knowhow and technology that will also be manufactured in the new production unit. In future, the products and solutions manufactured in Halton's Scottsville plants will complement each other.

"Cutting-edge technology and the ability to provide our customers and users with the best value in the market, even in the most demanding indoor environments, is at the heart of Halton's business mission. Our customers are also increasingly interested in buying high-quality total solutions and we want to offer them the Halton quality all the way," says Phil Meredith, Director of Halton Foodservice for the Americas region.

In developing and refining new technology for its customers' demanding environments, Halton has traditionally relied on its international R&D centers, Halton Innovation Hubs, one of which is located in the current Scottsville plant. A new Halton Innovation Hub is being planned for the new plant within the next couple of years.

"It is important to our customers that we can offer them state-of-the-art technology that also complies with the local standards. Our products aimed at the American market are U.L. and E.T.L. listed," Phil Meredith says.

The new factory will be inaugurated on May 16, 2019 and the premises should be operational by the end of the month.

Halton in North America

Halton expanded its indoor air systems' sales operations and production into USA in 1989. The company has been operating in Scottsville since 1997. The Scottsville premises have been expanded four times in the 2000s. In 2005, Halton expanded its factory operations into Canada .

Halton's operations in North America focus on commercial kitchens and restaurants under the Halton Foodservice business area, and on ships, energy production environments and industrial segments under the Halton Marine business area.

Halton currently employs 176 people in the US. The new factory will initially employ six new employees, and 14 will transfer from the present factory to the new one.

Halton's products and solutions are exported from Scottsville to different parts of the Americas and to Asia.

For further information, please contact

Phil Meredith

Director, Foodservice Business Area

Halton Americas

Tel. +1 (270) 237-5600

phil.meredith@halton.com

