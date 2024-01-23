Halunen Law Wins $4.6 Million Verdict On Behalf of Client in Whistleblower Case

In a landmark whistleblower case in Minnesota, a highly regarded former radiologist attains justice following wrongful termination for bringing safety concerns to light

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A board-certified radiologist, senior shareholder, and employee of Consulting Radiologist Limited (CRL) was awarded $4.6 million in damages by a Hennepin County jury for being wrongfully terminated under Minnesota's whistleblower protection law. Halunen Law of Minneapolis, Minnesota, represented the plaintiff in this landmark trial. CRL contracts to provide services to Allina Health, including Abbott Northwestern, in the Twin Cities metro area.

After nearly 20 years with CRL as a board-certified radiologist, and senior shareholder, the plaintiff was deeply invested in CRL's future success. As such, in good faith, he brought forth patient safety concerns to the company's leadership. When the CRL board repeatedly failed to act, the plaintiff warned that if the unsafe and unethical practices continued, he would have no choice but to report his concerns to Allina Health, the parent company of Abbott Northwestern Hospital. Days after affirming his commitment to share his concerns with Allina Health, he was subsequently terminated by the CRL Board of Directors. As a result of his termination, the plaintiff lost his radiologist position and his livelihood.

The two-week-long trial and deliberation resulted in a jury verdict, finding the plaintiff was terminated in violation of the Minnesota Whistleblower Act. The jury awarded him damages for past and future wage loss and emotional distress, totaling $4,587,602.

Attorney Pamela Johnson, one of Halunen Law's senior trial attorneys representing the plaintiff, commented: "Today we sent a message. This jury understood the serious nature of Defendant CRL's conduct and held it accountable in a big way. This is one of the largest whistleblower verdicts ever in Minnesota. It should be a warning to all Minnesota employers that if you retaliate against employees who stand up to expose safety concerns, you will be held accountable."

