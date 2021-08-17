Halvik Corp awarded US Army G-4 Contract

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halvik Corp, a leader in technology, engineering, and professional services for the US Federal market, has been awarded a new, five-year, contract estimated at $62 million by the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff (ODCS), G-4. Through this contract, Halvik will help the G-4 advance the integration of the Army's supply chain by integrating logistics policies, procedures, and programs for all commodities and sustainment functional areas.

"Halvik is honored to support the G-4 mission," said Scott Dees, Vice President of Army Programs at Halvik. "This program is a unique opportunity for Halvik to showcase the breadth and depth of its capabilities. Halvik's team of experts will help the G-4 deliver advanced analytical and technical support to execute the Army's logistics strategy."

"Supporting the G-4 further expands Halvik's growing support to the Department of Defense and continues to align Halvik's capabilities with our customer's strategic mission needs." said Pete Santighian, Halvik's Senior Vice President for Defense and National Security.

About Halvik

Halvik is an award-winning company providing full end-to-end software and management solutions. Since our founding in 2007 we have specialized in providing smart, technology-enabled solutions to help our clients realize new mission and business capabilities, and to continuously enhance and improve operations. Our breadth of capabilities, industry leading experience, client trust, and commitment to excellence, has enabled us to manifest the promise of agile business and adaptive IT into reality.

