Halyard Health Announces 2018 Analyst and Investor Conference and Webcast

Space for the event is limited; therefore, attendance is by invitation only. Institutional investors, equity research analysts and debt analysts interested in attending are encouraged to contact Halyard Investor Relations at Investor.Relations@HYH.com as soon as possible to request an invitation.

Halyard Health will host a webcast of the meeting to provide access to all interested stakeholders. The simultaneous webcast can be accessed via the Investors section of the Halyard Health website, https://halyardhealth.investorroom.com/. Slides from the meeting will be available to those viewing the webcast. Within 24 hours of the webcast, a replay including presentation slides will be accessible in the Investors section of the website.

About Halyard Health

Halyard Health (NYSE: HYH) is a medical technology company focused on delivering clinically superior breakthrough medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Halyard is committed to addressing some of today's most important healthcare needs, such as reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. Halyard develops, manufactures and markets its recognized brands in more than 90 countries. For more information, visit www.halyardhealth.com.

As previously announced, Halyard Health is changing its name to Avanos Medical, Inc., effective June 30, 2018. Its current ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange (HYH) is also changing at that time to AVNS. The first day of trading under the new ticker symbol will be July 2, 2018.

