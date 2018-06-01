Halyard Health Announces Corporate Rebranding, Changes Name to Avanos Medical, Inc.

Avanos provides pioneering pain management and chronic care therapies and solutions, with a relentless focus on advancing change in the medical devices industry to address unmet medical needs and improve patients' quality of life.

"Having completed the divestiture of S&IP, Avanos is now a pure-play medical devices company," said Joe Woody, Avanos chief executive officer. "Today, Avanos is positioned with a forward-thinking mindset and the firepower to make strategic investments in breakthrough innovation and acquisitions in attractive markets."

"Our new name and brand align with our streamlined operational approach and our commitment to delivering the very best for patients," Woody continued. "I am excited to work with our talented team to establish Avanos as a market leader in the industry for years to come."

The change in name from Halyard to Avanos will be effective June 30, 2018. In connection with this rebrand, the company's stock ticker symbol will change from "HYH" to "AVNS" on the New York Stock Exchange. The first day of trading under the new ticker symbol will be July 2, 2018.

