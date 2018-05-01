Halyard Health, Inc. to Present at the Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Halyard Health, Inc. (NYSE: HYH) today announced that Joe Woody, chief executive officer, will present at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 8 at approximately 2:50 p.m. ET at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston.
A webcast of the conference presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Halyard Health website at https://halyardhealth.investorroom.com/ and will be archived on that site.
About Halyard Health:
Halyard Health (NYSE: HYH) is a medical technology company focused on delivering clinically superior breakthrough medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Halyard is committed to addressing some of today's most important healthcare needs, such as reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. Halyard develops, manufactures and markets its recognized brands in more than 90 countries. For more information, visit https://www.halyardhealth.com.
