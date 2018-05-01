Halyard Health, Inc. to Present at the Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Halyard Health, Inc. (NYSE: HYH) today announced that Joe Woody, chief executive officer, will present at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 8 at approximately 2:50 p.m. ET at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston.

A webcast of the conference presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Halyard Health website at https://halyardhealth.investorroom.com/ and will be archived on that site.