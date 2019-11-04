Hamamatsu introduces a new InGaAs line scan camera for inline nondestructive inspection using SWIR imaging

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamamatsu launched the C15333-10E InGaAs line scan camera for inline nondestructive inspection using SWIR (short-wavelength infrared) imaging. Joining Hamamatsu's wide variety of SWIR and NIR (near-infrared) imaging technologies, this camera is the company's first InGaAs line scan camera.

The C15333-10E is a high-sensitivity, low-noise camera with a fast line rate, and it is suitable for industrial needs. Its high sensitivity in the SWIR region from 950 nm to 1700 nm, 1024-pixel array with 12.5 µm x 12.5 µm pixel size, and built-in pixel correction functions all contribute to high-accuracy inspection. This camera also ensures highly efficient and high-throughput inspection thanks to its fast line rate (40 kHz max.) and GigE interface.

In addition, the camera's compact design and low cost make it easy to integrate into inline inspection systems. The camera's dimensions are 49 mm x 49 mm x 100 mm, and it weighs only 250 g. In terms of cost, it is less expensive than InGaAs 2D cameras.

This InGaAs line scan camera will be exhibited at Photonics West 2020 in San Francisco, CA, on February 4-6, 2020. To see a product demo, please visit booth 1227.

For more information about the C15333-10E InGaAs line scan camera, including pricing, demo units, and delivery time, please call Hamamatsu Corporation at 1-800-524-0504 or visit the company's website, https://www.hamamatsu.com.

About Hamamatsu Corporation

Hamamatsu Corporation is the North American subsidiary of Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), a leading manufacturer of devices for the generation and measurement of infrared, visible, and ultraviolet light. These devices include photodiodes, silicon photomultipliers, photomultiplier tubes, scientific light sources, infrared detectors, image sensors, spectrometers, and cameras. The parent company is dedicated to the advancement of photonics through extensive research. This corporate philosophy results in state-of-the-art products which are used throughout the world in scientific, industrial, and commercial applications.

SOURCE Hamamatsu Corporation

