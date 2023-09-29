Hamamatsu Photonics Celebrates 70 Years in Advancing Photonics Technology

News provided by

Hamamatsu Corporation

29 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamamatsu Photonics, a global leader in photonics technology, is proud to announce its 70th anniversary, marking seven decades of achievements and contributions to the world of photonics.

Since its founding in 1953, Hamamatsu Photonics has made it its mission to advance science and technology by establishing photonics as a fundamental source of innovation for all its customers.

Continue Reading
Tadashi Maruno, Representative Director, and President
Tadashi Maruno, Representative Director, and President
Celebrating 70th Anniversary
Celebrating 70th Anniversary

From its humble beginnings as a small factory in Hamamatsu City, Japan, the company has grown into a world-renowned provider of sophisticated detectors, sources, and imaging products ranging from components to complete systems.

"We will continue to propose solutions to our customers' problems and provide value that exceeds their expectations. In addition, we will continue to contribute to the world by understanding social, environmental, and human issues, and moving quickly and significantly through the 'value creation cycle' that solves them with technology and products." Tadashi Maruno, Representative Director, and President.

Key Milestones in Hamamatsu Photonics' 70-Year Journey:
1953: Established Hamamatsu TV Co., Ltd. with the dream of linking optical technology with industry. Development of the first video camera product.
1959: Introduction of the first photomultiplier tube: a world-wide leading product. Beginning of our first factories.
1960s: Business expansion and development. Taking up new challenges in unknown fields.
1970s: Preparation for the big leap. Laying the cornerstone for solid-state products and system products.
1980s: The age of photonics. Changing from Hamamatsu TV Co., Ltd. to Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
1990s: Beginning of new explorations. Stepping forward to contribute to better human life.
2000s: Pioneering for the next generation. Aiming at creating new industries.
2010s: From Hamamatsu to the world. Making further progress toward global expansion.
2020s: Continued growth and expansion of product portfolio in photonics.

For a detailed timeline, please visit: History | Hamamatsu Photonics 

Hamamatsu Photonics' commitment to sustainability: Hamamatsu Photonics reaffirms its dedication to sustainability and responsible business practices. The company actively promotes environmental conservation and social responsibility throughout its global operations, ensuring a brighter future for generations to come.

About Us

Hamamatsu Photonics is a leading provider of cutting-edge photonics technology and products. With 70 years of experience, the company delivers innovative solutions to customers across a wide range of industries, including medical, scientific research, industrial, and telecommunications. Hamamatsu Photonics offers a comprehensive range of products, such as imaging sensors, light sources, and optical systems designed to meet customers' unique needs.

www.hamamatsu.com

SOURCE Hamamatsu Corporation

Also from this source

Hamamatsu joins an NSF-funded regional consortium to advance photonics research and workforce development

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.