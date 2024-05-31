Hamamatsu Photonics completes the acquisition of NKT Photonics A/S

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Hamamatsu City, Japan) is delighted to announce the completion of the acquisition of NKT Photonics A/S.

The Hamamatsu Photonics Group now possesses a very broad range of technologies in light sources, lasers, and detectors. The combination of NKT Photonics and Hamamatsu Photonics will help us to drive our technology to the next level, and accelerate our business growth in the semiconductor, quantum, and medical fields.

The acquisition enables us to combine Hamamatsu Photonics' detectors and cameras with NKT Photonics' lasers and fibers, offering customers unique system solutions.

"We are very pleased to welcome NKT Photonics to the Hamamatsu Photonics Group, where they will form the backbone of our laser division. By combining Hamamatsu's expertise within photodetectors with NKT Photonics' market-leading lasers and fibers, we will be able to provide unique system solutions to our core markets," says Tadashi Maruno, CEO of Hamamatsu Photonics.

One market of interest is the rapidly growing quantum computing area. Here NKT Photonics' Koheras lasers serve customers with trapped ion systems requiring high-power narrow linewidth lasers with extremely high wavelength stability and low noise. The same customers use Hamamatsu Photonics' high-sensitivity cameras and sensors to detect the quantum state of the qubits. Together we can provide comprehensive solutions for the quantum technology market, including lasers, detectors, and optical devices.

"At NKT Photonics, we are excited and honored to become part of Hamamatsu Photonics, one of the most respected global companies in our industry. We share common goals and a vision of providing the best solutions to our customers and innovators. Together, and with our complementary technology platforms, we will be stronger than ever," says Basil Garabet, CEO of NKT Photonics.

NKT Photonics will continue its operating structure and focus on providing superior products and solutions to its customers.

About the companies

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. is a leading provider of cutting-edge photonics technology and products. With over 70 years of experience, the company delivers innovative solutions to customers across a wide range of industries, including medical, scientific research, industrial, and telecommunications. Hamamatsu Photonics offers a comprehensive range of products, such as imaging sensors, light sources, and optical systems designed to meet customers' unique needs.

www.hamamatsu.com

NKT Photonics: Established in Denmark by scientists and engineers, NKT Photonics is the leading supplier of high-performance fiber lasers and photonic crystal fibers. Our main markets are medical & life science, industrial, aerospace & defense, and quantum & nanotechnology. Our products include supercontinuum white light lasers, low-noise fiber lasers, ultrafast lasers, and a wide range of specialty fibers.

www.nktphotonics.com

About Hamamatsu Corporation

Hamamatsu Corporation is the North American subsidiary of Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), a leading manufacturer of devices for the generation and measurement of infrared, visible, and ultraviolet light. These devices include photodiodes, silicon photomultipliers, photomultiplier tubes, scientific light sources, infrared detectors, image sensors, spectrometers, and cameras. The parent company is dedicated to the advancement of photonics through extensive research. This corporate philosophy results in state-of-the-art products which are used throughout the world in scientific, industrial, and commercial applications.

