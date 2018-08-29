Hamamatsu's C12880MA Micro-Spectrometer Teardown Report 2018: Cost Analysis, Selling Price, Sensor Manufacturing Process, Physical Analysis & Company Profile

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Hamamatsu C12880MA Micro-Spectrometer Complete Teardown Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This report contains a detailed physical analysis with process description and manufacturing cost analysis. It also includes a full comparison with the NanoLambda NSP32 and Consumer Physics SCiO spectrometers.





For a long time, spectral analysis of materials has been reserved for academic research laboratories. The arrival of new small and cheap sensors allows their integration into new products and industrial environments to increase the quality of production and product control.







The spectrum data measured by the Hamamatsu C12880MA micro-spectrometer is compatible with the spectrum data measured by conventional optical spectrum analyzers, which facilitates the use of this device without needing to create a database.

The C12880MA is a 2.5cm3 spectrometer head that could be integrated into a wide range of measurement and quality control equipment. Working with wavelengths between UV and near IR, 340-850nm, the micro-spectrometer can be used for food inspection, biometry, water quality, light testing and light level measurements.







The CMOS linear image sensor provides spectral resolution of 15nm. Moreover, the hermetic package allows its use in moist atmosphere. The small package integrates the light sensor and diffractive elements, here a reflective grating and slit.





Key Topics Covered:





1. Overview/Introduction

Executive Summary

Reverse Costing Methodology

2. Company Profile

Hamamatsu Photonics

C12880MA Characteristics

3. Physical Analysis

Summary of the Physical Analysis

Package

Package views and dimensions



Package opening and cross-section

Reflective Grating

Dimensions



Cross-section

Die

Details view, dimensions and markings



Color sensors



Active area deprocessing, die process



Die cross-section: metal layers, active area



Slit cross-section



Process characteristics

Comparison Between C12880MA and NanoLambda NSP32 and Consumer Physics SCIO Molecular sensor

4. Sensor Manufacturing Process

Overview

IC Front-End Process

Image Sensor Process Flow

Reflective Grating Process Flow

Packaging Process Flow

5. Cost Analysis

Summary of the Cost Analysis

Image Sensor

IC wafer front-end cost



Sensor layers wafer front-end cost



Sensor layers front-end cost per process step



Back-end 0: probe test and dicing wafer and die cost

Reflective Grating Cost

Component

Back-end: packaging cost



Back-end: final test cost



Component cost

6. Selling Price





