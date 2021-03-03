Hamburg-based family business CREMER OLEO opens Latin America headquarter

HAMBURG, Germany, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CREMER OLEO, subsidiary of the globally active CREMER group based in Hamburg, is expanding its presence in Latin America. From the Colombian capital Bogotá, it will coordinate all the company's production, trading and logistics activities on the continent. CREMER OLEO's product range includes plant-based raw materials for cosmetics, food and animal feed, pharmaceuticals, fuels and technical applications.

The management of CREMER OLEO's Latin American headquarter will be taken over by Roberto Echeverría. Born in Colombia, he has worked for the company since 2014 and most recently headed the successful glycerin division. "By establishing our head office for Latin America, we are sending a clear signal in the emerging region. We established our Brazilian Oleo unit in 2019 – one year later it was the country's most successful glycerin exporter," said Echeverría. "We are currently involved in various industries on the continent – more projects will follow." Business Unit Manager Christian Falck says: "The regional unit enables us to drive forward the growth course we have embarked on even more efficiently. Roberto Echeverría and his dedicated team will further expand the CREMER network."

CREMER CEO Dr. Ullrich Wegner: "CREMER has always been investing in emerging markets surrounding our products and services. The new Oleo headquarter perfectly complements the business of the other CREMER companies in the region."

About CREMER:

Founded in 1946 by Peter Cremer, CREMER is a successful global trading, logistics and industrial company in its third generation of family ownership. With more than 2,000 employees, CREMER is active worldwide. Due to increasing demand for oleochemical products, in 2005 CREMER founded CREMER OLEO GmbH & Co. KG.

