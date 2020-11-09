Hamburger Stand Offers Veterans & Active-Duty Service Members a Free Meal On Veterans Day

"Hamburger Stand wants to thank our brave service men and women," said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Hamburger Stand. "Their dedication to our country does not go unnoticed and we want offer them a free meal as a token of our appreciation for their commitment and bravery."

This offer is valid November 11th only at participating locations. Limit one meal per guest per day (cheese extra). Not valid with any other discount or offer. To find a Hamburger Stand near you, visit www.hamburgerstand.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool.

About Hamburger Stand

Founded by John Galardi in 1982 in Garden Grove, Calif. and based in Irvine, Calif., Hamburger Stand prides itself on bringing quality burgers and more to its customers at a great value. It operates 12 stores in four states and is part of The Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook or Twitter to learn more about the brand.

SOURCE Hamburger Stand