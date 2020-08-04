Hamburger Stand Treats Customers to a FREE Root Beer Float With Purchase on National Root Beer Float Day

"Guests can enjoy one of the tastiest and greatest floats around, and we're offering it up for free all day with any purchase on National Root Beer Float Day," said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Hamburger Stand. "Come in and see for yourself why there's nothing better than pairing a delicious hot dog with a frosty Root Beer Float."

To find a location near you, visit www.hamburgerstand.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool on the top right.

About Hamburger Stand

Founded by John Galardi in 1982 in Garden Grove, Calif. and based in Irvine, Calif., Hamburger Stand prides itself on bringing quality burgers and more to its customers at a great value. It operates 12 stores in four states and is part of The Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook or Twitter to learn more about the brand.

