Hamburger Stand Treats Dads To A Free Old Fashioned Sundae For Father's Day

"We want to treat Dads to something cool this Father's Day," said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Hamburger Stand. "There's nothing cooler or more delicious than our Old Fashioned Sundae."

The Father's Day offer is valid June 20, 2021 only at participating locations. Limit one free Old Fashioned Sundae per Dad per day. Not valid with any other discount. To find a Hamburger Stand near you, visit www.hamburgerstand.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool.

About Hamburger Stand

Founded by John Galardi in 1982 in Garden Grove, Calif. and based in Irvine, Calif., Hamburger Stand prides itself on bringing quality burgers and more to its customers at a great value. It operates 13 stores in four states and is part of The Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook or Twitter to learn more about the brand.

SOURCE Hamburger Stand