Hamburger Stand Upgrades Fried Potatoes & Launches Spud-tacular New Tater Scoops in Three Tasty Combinations
For a limited time only, guests can enjoy the new Tater Scoops Three Ways: Chili Cheese, Double Cheese and Cheesy Bacon
Oct 26, 2020, 09:00 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding a twist to a culinary classic like the French fry is no small frite, but Hamburger Stand found it a-peeling. After boiling things over, it is launching a spud-tacular new menu item called Tater Scoops. These delicious scoop-shaped potatoes pair perfectly with all of our toppings and are served three delicious ways. There's the Chili Cheese for traditional fans, the Double Cheese topped with cheddar cheese sauce & shredded cheddar for the ooey-gooey cheese lovers, and for those who crave bacon-y goodness, there's the Cheesy Bacon with cheddar cheese sauce, chopped bacon & grilled onions. These new Tater Scoops won't be available for long, so stop by and try this tasty trio today!
"We took the simple fry, scooped and fried it until golden crispy then piled on tasty, flavorful ingredients," said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Hamburger Stand. "Our new Tater Scoops are absolutely delicious and the best thing to happen to potatoes since fries."
To find a Hamburger Stand near you, visit www.hamburgerstand.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool on the top right.
About Hamburger Stand
Founded by John Galardi in 1982 in Garden Grove, Calif. and based in Irvine, Calif., Hamburger Stand prides itself on bringing quality burgers and more to its customers at a great value. It operates 12 stores in four states and is part of The Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook or Twitter to learn more about the brand.
