Hamburger Stand Upgrades Fried Potatoes & Launches Spud-tacular New Tater Scoops in Three Tasty Combinations

"We took the simple fry, scooped and fried it until golden crispy then piled on tasty, flavorful ingredients," said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Hamburger Stand. "Our new Tater Scoops are absolutely delicious and the best thing to happen to potatoes since fries."

To find a Hamburger Stand near you, visit www.hamburgerstand.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool on the top right.

About Hamburger Stand

Founded by John Galardi in 1982 in Garden Grove, Calif. and based in Irvine, Calif., Hamburger Stand prides itself on bringing quality burgers and more to its customers at a great value. It operates 12 stores in four states and is part of The Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook or Twitter to learn more about the brand.

SOURCE Hamburger Stand

Related Links

http://www.hamburgerstand.com

