Hamburger Stand's New Chili Cheese Fries from Around the World Takes Taste Buds on a Delicious, Flavor-Filled Adventure
On May 1st, head to Hamburger Stand & present digital coupon for a FREE Chili Cheese Fries from Around the World
Apr 30, 2021, 07:00 ET
IRVINE, Calif., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamburger Stand scoured the globe for culinary inspiration and created three mouth-watering Chili Cheese Fries so delicious they will drive taste buds wild! The new Chili Cheese Fries from Around the World include the tasty Aussie, loaded with jalapeño slices, grilled onions, chopped bacon and tangy horseradish aioli. The zesty Cabo Chili Cheese Fries, packed with jalapeño slices, diced onions, fresh chopped tomato, green pepper sauce and delicious cheddar cheese sauce. Lastly, the flavorful Texas Chili Cheese Fries, topped with grilled onions, chopped bacon and tangy BBQ sauce. Can't decide which one to try first? Visit Hamburger Stand on May 1st, present this coupon and receive a FREE Chili Cheese Fries from Around the World with any purchase! >
(https://www.hamburgerstand.com/coupon/free-chili-cheese-fries-with-any-purchase-may-1st-2021/)
"We've used some of the most delicious flavor combinations for our Chili Cheese Fries from Around the World, creating three uniquely incredible menu items you don't want to miss," says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Hamburger Stand.
To find a location near you, visit www.hamburgerstand.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool.
About Hamburger Stand
Founded by John Galardi in 1982 in Garden Grove, Calif. and based in Irvine, Calif., Hamburger Stand prides itself on bringing quality burgers and more to its customers at a great value. It operates 13 stores in four states and is part of The Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook or Twitter to learn more about the brand.
