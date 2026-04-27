Hamid Kohan Joins UCLA Law Executive Education Advisory Board for Strategic AI Program

Practice AI and Legal Soft CEO to bring operational AI insight to the future of legal education

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamid Kohan, CEO of Practice AI and Legal Soft, has been appointed to the advisory board for the Strategic AI for Legal Professionals Program at University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Law Executive Education.

Hamid Kohan, Chief Executive Officer of Law Practice AI and Legal Soft

The appointment recognizes Kohan's work at the forefront of legal innovation, where he has helped law firms modernize through AI implementation, operational strategy, workflow design and scalable support models. In his advisory role, Kohan will participate in board discussions and support initiatives that advance the program's goal of linking industry and academia. He will contribute industry insights to a program designed to equip legal professionals with the knowledge and frameworks to evaluate, implement and lead AI initiatives within their organizations. Drawing on legal expertise, technology strategy and applied AI research, the program prepares attorneys and firm leaders for the legal, ethical and operational realities of an AI-driven legal landscape.

"For law firms, AI should be viewed as infrastructure, not just a tool. When implemented correctly, it reduces low value repetition, improves operational efficiency, and allows legal professionals to focus on strategy, client services and growth," said Hamid Kohan, CEO of Practice AI and Legal Soft. "I'm honored to join the Advisory Board for UCLA Law's Strategic AI for Legal Professionals Program and look forward to contributing to a program that helps the industry approach AI with human oversight."

Kohan has become an increasingly visible voice in conversations around legal technology, law firm infrastructure and AI-driven transformation. Through Practice AI and Legal Soft, he has helped more than 1,100 law firms modernize workflows, improve productivity and build more scalable operating models. He is also a published author, including How to Tune up Your Law Practice, and has been recognized for his leadership in legal innovation through his invitation to the Forbes Business Council and the 2024 Distinguished Leader Award at the California Legal Awards.

His appointment to the UCLA Law Executive Education advisory board marks another step in his continued involvement in shaping how the legal industry approaches innovation, education and the practical use of emerging technologies.

About Practice AI

Practice AI is an AI-powered legal practice management platform built for plaintiff personal injury law firms. The platform combines AI document drafting, medical record summarization, client intake automation, demand letter generation, and litigation support in a single unified system. Law Practice AI serves hundreds of law firms across the United States, helping personal injury practices work faster, recover more for their clients, and scale without proportional increases in overhead.

About Legal Soft

Legal Soft provides legal staffing and technology solutions to law firms and legal organizations nationwide. By combining experienced virtual professionals with innovative tools, the company helps legal teams operate more efficiently and scale with confidence.

Legal Soft Media Contact

Kameron Stanko

[email protected]

SOURCE Law Practice AI