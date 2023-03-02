Hamid Sarshar Named President of TESCO Controls

Seasoned leader to drive TESCO's next phase of strategic growth

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TESCO Controls, a United Flow Technologies ("UFT") company, one of the nation's largest systems integrators in the water/wastewater industry, today announced that Hamid Sarshar has been named President of the organization. Sarshar will lead the 50-year-old company into the next strategic phase of growth and innovation within the UFT platform. Hamid Sarshar joined UFT in October 2022 as EVP of Operations focused on operational optimization efforts at TESCO.

TESCO Controls, a United Flow Technologies company, announces the appointment of Hamid Sarshar as its president. Sarshar brings over 20 years of industry experience and leadership to propel one of the nation's largest water/wastewater systems integrators into the next strategic phase of growth and innovation.

"I am personally thrilled Hamid has accepted the position of President of TESCO Controls and I am confident in his ability to immediately step into this leadership role at this important moment in TESCO's history. Hamid is an exceptional leader who is respected for driving a people first culture, improving operational performance, mentoring talent, and delivering exceptional consolidated growth while upholding the highest safety standards," commented Matt Hart, CEO for United Flow Technologies." He continued, "Hamid's extensive leadership background and industrial experience will accelerate the organizational and process improvements already underway, including expanding capacity to better serve our customers, creating efficiencies, and driving synergies between TESCO and the rest of the UFT organization."

Sarshar has over 20 years of experience working for OEMs across multiple industries. Prior to joining UFT, Sarshar was Vice President & General Manager of Flowserve's $550M Global Isolation Valve business for four years. At Flowserve, Sarshar, led over 1,500 people and nine production locations worldwide growing operating income over 24%, improving on-time delivery, and establishing AGILE product development for Flowserve's most strategic R&D projects. Prior to Flowserve, Sarshar was a senior executive with General Electric Oil & Gas, last serving as Executive Director of Offshore Engineering, where he led a team of 200 subsea drilling system engineers in 7 countries responsible for GE's $800M offshore business unit. Sarshar earned his Bachelor and Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering degrees from the University of Washington and holds thirteen patents.

Hamid Sarshar, TESCO's new President, stated "I am honored to be named President of TESCO. TESCO has established itself as a leader in the water/wastewater systems integration space providing essential solutions to critical infrastructure, expanding its national footprint, and leading in process control design-build for large-scale projects. As President, I will be focused on our people and business processes so TESCO can deliver on its commitments to customers and stakeholders alike."

ABOUT TESCO CONTROLS

TESCO Controls' core business is designing and building process control systems and power solutions for municipalities and industrial clients to keep critical infrastructure operating efficiently. As a full-service systems integrator (SI) and original equipment manufacturer (OEM), we design, engineer, manufacture, program, and integrate electrical, power, and process control systems for water/wastewater, transportation, and energy facilities. TESCO, part of the UFT platform of companies, is headquartered in Sacramento, California with regional locations across the continental U.S. and Hawaii. https://tescocontrols.com

ABOUT UFT

United Flow Technologies (UFT) is a platform established in July 2021 to invest in and serve the municipal, industrial water and wastewater markets. In its first 18 months UFT has partnered with market leading businesses, MISCOwater, TESCO Controls, The Henry P. Thompson Company, Shape Incorporated, EES, Newman Regency Group, Southwest Valves and Kodru Mooney to create a national provider of process, pump, automation & control and other equipment solutions. UFT is committed to our mission of earning resilient partnerships with leading manufacturers to deliver best in class products and valued services to municipalities and industrial customers. https://www.uft.com/

Contact: Trish Morgan, Director of Marketing

Office: 916.395.8800

Tesco Controls, a UFT Company

8440 Florin Road, Sacramento, CA, 95828

[email protected]

SOURCE TESCO Controls, a UFT Company