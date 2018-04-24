Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Announces Dates Of 2018 First Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call

GLEN ALLEN, Va., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) will release 2018 First Quarter financial results and will file its First Quarter 10-Q after the close of the market on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

The Company will also host a conference call on Thursday, May 3, 2018 to discuss its results for the 2018 first quarter.