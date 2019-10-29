Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Announces Dates Of Its 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) today announced that it will release 2019 Third Quarter financial results and file its 2019 Third Quarter 10-Q after the close of the market on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

The Company will also host a conference call on Thursday, November 7, 2019 to discuss its results for the 2019 third quarter.

Conference Call: Thursday, November 7, 2019 Time: 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) Telephone: (833) 241-4258 (Toll Free) or (647) 689-4209 (International)

Conference ID: 9676288

(Call in at least five minutes before start time) For Replay Call: (800) 585-8367 (Toll Free) or (416) 621-4642 (International)

This call will also be broadcast live and available for replay over the internet. To access the call, go to www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com. Please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is an operating holding company for Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. and The Kitchen Collection, LLC. Hamilton Beach Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars and hotels. On October 15, 2019, the Company announced the wind down of the Kitchen Collection business and the closure of all of its 160 stores by the end of 2019. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com.

