Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results

Highlights from Continuing Operations - Q4 2020 Compared to Q4 2019

Revenue increased 14.4% to $234.0 million , driven by continued strong consumer demand in the US and Canadian consumer markets as well as the fulfillment of order backlog from Q3 2020

, driven by continued strong consumer demand in the US and Canadian consumer markets as well as the fulfillment of order backlog from Q3 2020 Operating profit increased 49% to $28.4 million

Net income increased to $19.4 million , or $1.40 per diluted share, compared to net income of $13.3 million , or $0.98 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share, compared to net income of , or per diluted share. Demand for small kitchen appliances in the US and Canada is expected to remain strong in the first half of 2021

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2019 - Continuing Operations

Revenue increased 14.4% to $234.0 million compared to $204.6 million. Sales through the ecommerce channel increased 33% and accounted for 41% of total revenue.

Revenue in the US and Canadian consumer markets increased, driven by continued strong consumer demand and timing of revenue that shifted from the third quarter of 2020 into the fourth quarter. Revenue in international consumer markets decreased as consumers in many countries struggled with economic challenges resulting from Covid-19 restrictions and business closures. Revenue in the global commercial market decreased due to the devastating impact of the pandemic on the food service and hospitality industries as dining out and travel have declined significantly.

Gross profit margin increased to 23.3% compared to 20.7% primarily due to the sale of higher priced and higher margin products, particularly through the ecommerce channel. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $25.9 million compared to $23.0 million mostly due to increased incentive compensation and outside services.

Operating profit increased 49% to $28.4 million compared to $19.1 million. Net income increased to $19.4 million, or $1.40 per diluted share, compared to net income of $13.3 million, or $0.98 per diluted share.

Full Year 2020 Compared to Full Year 2019 - Continuing Operations

Revenue for the full year 2020 decreased 1.3% to $603.7 million compared to $611.8 million. Increased revenue in the US and Canadian consumer markets was offset by decreases in the international consumer and global commercial markets.

Sales through the ecommerce channel increased 30% and accounted for 32% of total revenue. Revenue from the Company's premium products increased 12% and accounted for 11% of total revenue. In the Company's premium portfolio, the new Bartesian® cocktail machine, which was added in late 2019, has been well received by consumers and is poised for continued growth in 2021.

Revenue from commercial products decreased by 37% and the share of total revenue dropped to 5% compared to 8% in 2019. Certain global commercial markets began to recover in the second half of 2020. In the US, quick service restaurants have adjusted well during the pandemic, and many casual and fine dining restaurants have found success with takeout and delivery models, while bars have struggled as a result of Covid-19 restrictions. The hospitality industry has been challenged due to low occupancy rates.

Gross profit margin increased to 23.0% from 21.0% primarily due to customer and product mix. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $100.0 million compared to $100.4 million. These amounts included charges related to unauthorized transactions at our Mexican subsidiaries of $1.9 million in 2020 and $6.9 million in 2019. The decrease in 2020 was offset by increases in outside services and incentive compensation.

Operating profit increased 40% to $37.4 million compared to $26.8 million. Net income increased to $24.1 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, compared to net income of $15.1 million, or $1.10 per diluted share.

Cash Flow and Debt from Continuing Operations - Full Year 2020 Compared to Full Year 2019

Use of cash before financing activities in 2020 was $31.7 million compared to a use of $3.9 million in 2019. Net working capital increased by $59.9 million due to an increase in inventory and trade receivables partially offset by higher accounts payable. During the fourth quarter, the Company built inventory in anticipation of sales growth in the first half of 2021 in combination with longer shipping lead times due to congestion in the freight supply chain globally and the need to source product in advance of the annual Chinese New Year shutdown. Higher trade receivables reflected the timing of collections shifting into the first quarter of 2021.

Net debt at December 31, 2020 was $95.9 million compared to $56.4 million at December 31, 2019, reflecting the changes in net working capital. Over the course of the year, the Company demonstrated effective management of net working capital, which was a major contributor to improved borrowing activity during the year, with average debt down $11.6 million compared to the year ended December 31, 2019. In November 2020, the Company amended and restated its Credit Agreement to extend the term and increase the size of the facility.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

On August 19, 2020, the Board approved a 6.0% increase in the Company's regular quarterly cash dividend, raising the quarterly amount from $0.09 per share to $0.095 per share. For the year 2020, the Company paid $5.1 million in dividends. There were no share repurchases during the year ended December 31, 2020.

Outlook

Demand in the Company's US and Canadian consumer markets is expected to remain strong in the first half of 2021 as consumers continue to shelter at home and engage in meal and beverage preparation. The Company believes that consumers will continue to cook more at home post-pandemic as new habits have formed. Additionally, household formation by millennials and boomers transitioning to new homes or remodeling are ongoing demographic trends that are expected to continue to drive demand for small kitchen appliances.

While certain trends in international consumer markets lag the strength of the US and Canada, the Company expects the Mexico and Latin American markets to rebound in 2021 as more people gain access to vaccines and economies begin to recover.

In the global commercial market, the food service industry is expected to rebound in 2021 as vaccines are administered and people resume dining out, although not anticipated at pre-pandemic levels. The hospitality industry is expected to be slower to recover as leisure and business travel gradually return.

For the first half of 2021, the Company expects moderate revenue growth compared to the first half of 2020. Operating profit is expected to increase from the prior year period despite higher material and shipping costs. Visibility into the second half of 2021 is limited due to uncertainty regarding the timing for the pandemic to diminish.

For the full year 2021, the Company expects improved performance compared to 2020 as a result of progress made with challenges experienced in 2020 that were related to its Mexican subsidiaries and to the cutover to a new ERP system. Beyond this expectation for significant upside to performance, the Company is deferring any outlook for the full year 2021 to a later date.

During 2020, the Company completed a detailed review of its strategic initiatives, which resulted in changes to certain initiatives and continuing or increasing focus on others, as discussed below.

While the Company expects the global commercial market recovery to take some time, it continues to be very optimistic about its potential and expects significant revenue and profit growth in 2021. During 2020, the Company continued to invest in new commercial products and expand its offerings across the food service kitchen. The Company also invested in digital marketing and ecommerce and strengthened its partnerships with regional and global chains, all of which position it well to participate in the anticipated rebound of the commercial market.

The Company plans to further increase its focus on ecommerce and position itself for growth in dollars and share. The Company is supporting growth in the ecommerce channel with a number of digital marketing programs, expansion of its direct to consumer distribution operation, and increasing its participation with pure-play and omnichannel customers.

In the premium market, the Company intends to continue its robust new product development and pursue additional partnerships and licensing agreements to further expand its presence.

In 2021, the Company plans to increase investment in new opportunities in the home, particularly in the large and fast-growing health and wellness space. Two examples of this include expanding its air purification offerings and entering the water filtration category.

Certain emerging markets in which the Company has been working to increase its presence have experienced greater challenges from the pandemic and their outlook is uncertain. As a result, the Company is pivoting to a licensing model from a company managed model for its consumer business in countries such as Brazil, China and India. This change will result in reallocating certain resources and eliminating others. In the first half of 2021, the Company expects to record a non-cash charge of approximately $2.0 million related to the deconsolidation of its Brazilian subsidiary. The Company does not expect any additional significant charges as a result of changing to a licensing model in certain emerging markets.

During the time since the global pandemic began, the Company's focus has been on the safety and health of its employees, serving customers and consumers, and moving the business forward. Hamilton Beach Brands is a leader in an industry that is providing essential products during the pandemic.

The Company's leading portfolio of consumer preferred brands and products, which ranges from value to luxury and covers more than 50 categories, is a key competitive advantage. Hamilton Beach Brands introduced nearly 70 new products in 2020 and expects to introduce approximately 100 more new products over the next 24 months. Even with employees working remotely, the Company's new product development process is working well.

Hamilton Beach Brands business is seasonal and much of its revenue and operating profit is earned in the second half of the year when sales of small kitchen appliances to retailers and consumers increase significantly during the holiday-selling season. For the past five years, on average, 60% of revenue and 85% of operating profit have been earned in the second half of the year.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward looking statements are made subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those presented. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: (1) the Company's ability to ship products to meet the anticipated increase in demand, (2) the Company's ability to successfully manage the anticipated transportation constraints, (3) the unpredictable nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on our business; (4) changes in the sales prices, product mix or levels of consumer purchases of small electric and specialty housewares appliances, (5) changes in consumer retail and credit markets, including the increasing volume of transactions made through third-party internet sellers, (6) bankruptcy of or loss of major retail customers or suppliers, (7) changes in costs, including transportation costs, of sourced products, (8) delays in delivery of sourced products, (9) changes in or unavailability of quality or cost effective suppliers, (10) exchange rate fluctuations, changes in the import tariffs and monetary policies and other changes in the regulatory climate in the countries in which HBB buys, operates and/or sells products, (11) the impact of tariffs on customer purchasing patterns, (12) product liability, regulatory actions or other litigation, warranty claims or returns of products, (13) customer acceptance of, changes in costs of, or delays in the development of new products, (14) increased competition, including consolidation within the industry, (15) shifts in consumer shopping patterns, gasoline prices, weather conditions, the level of consumer confidence and disposable income as a result of economic conditions, unemployment rates or other events or conditions that may adversely affect the level of customer purchases of HBB products, (16) changes mandated by federal, state and other regulation, including tax, health, safety or environmental legislation, (17) the result of shareholder or governmental actions relating to the restatement of our financial statements and accounting and legal fees that we may incur in connection with the restatement, (18) difficulties arising as a result of our implementation, integration or operation of an enterprise resource planning system in the US, (19) our ability to successfully remediate the material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting disclosed in Item 9A of the 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K/A within the time periods and in the manner currently anticipated, additional material weaknesses or other deficiencies that may arise in the future or our ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls, and, (20) other risk factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Furthermore, the situation surrounding COVID-19 remains fluid and the potential for a material impact on the Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, and stock price increases the longer the virus impacts activity levels in the United States and globally. For this reason, the Company cannot reasonably estimate with any degree of certainty the future impact the pandemic may have on its results of operations, financial position, liquidity and stock price. The extent of any impact will depend on the extent of new outbreaks, the extent to which new shutdowns may be needed, the nature of government public health guidelines and the public's adherence to those guidelines, the impact of government economic relief on the US economy, unemployment levels, the success of businesses reopening fully, the timing for proven treatments and the availability of vaccines, consumer confidence, and demand for our products.

HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



THREE MONTHS ENDED

DECEMBER 31

YEAR ENDED

DECEMBER 31

2020

2019

2020

2019

(In thousands, except per

share data)

(In thousands, except per

share data) Revenue $ 234,021



$ 204,570



$ 603,713



$ 611,786

Cost of sales 179,409



162,173



465,059



483,234

Gross profit 54,612



42,397



138,654



128,552

Selling, general and administrative expenses 25,912



22,996



99,990



100,381

Amortization of intangible assets 278



341



1,249



1,377

Operating profit (loss) 28,422



19,060



37,415



26,794

Interest expense, net 690



767



1,998



2,975

Other expense (income), net 84



(710)



1,685



(358)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 27,648



19,003



33,732



24,177

Income tax expense (benefit) 8,282



5,699



9,665



9,084

Net income (loss) from continuing operations 19,366



13,304



24,067



15,093

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (370)



(20,608)



22,191



(28,600)

Net income (loss) $ 18,996



$ (7,304)



$ 46,258



$ (13,507)

















Basic earnings (loss) per share:













Continuing operations $ 1.41



$ 0.98



$ 1.76



$ 1.10

Discontinued operations (0.03)



(1.52)



1.62



(2.09)

Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 1.39



$ (0.54)



$ 3.39



$ (0.99)

















Diluted earnings (loss) per share:













Continuing operations $ 1.40



$ 0.98



$ 1.76



$ 1.10

Discontinued operations (0.03)



(1.52)



1.62



(2.09)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.37



$ (0.54)



$ 3.37



$ (0.99)

















Basic weighted average shares outstanding 13,688



13,518



13,657



13,690

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 13,849



13,625



13,712



13,726



HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)



DECEMBER 31

2020

DECEMBER 31

2019

(In thousands) Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,415



$ 2,142

Trade receivables, net 144,797



108,381

Inventory 173,962



109,806

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,118



11,345

Current assets of discontinued operations —



5,383

Total current assets 336,292



237,057

Property, plant and equipment, net 23,490



22,324

Goodwill 6,253



6,253

Other intangible assets, net 1,892



3,141

Deferred income taxes 6,965



6,248

Deferred costs 13,449



10,941

Other non-current assets 2,827



2,085

Non-current assets of discontinued operations —



614

Total assets $ 391,168



$ 288,663

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 152,054



$ 111,348

Accounts payable to NACCO Industries, Inc. 505



496

Revolving credit agreements —



23,497

Accrued compensation 15,981



15,027

Accrued product returns 6,853



8,697

Other current liabilities 23,677



12,534

Current liabilities of discontinued operations —



29,723

Total current liabilities 199,070



201,322

Revolving credit agreements 98,360



35,000

Other long-term liabilities 13,633



16,075

Total liabilities 311,063



252,397

Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share —



—

Class A Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 10,006 and 9,805 shares issued as of December

31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 100



98

Class B Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, convertible into Class A on a one-for-one basis;

4,045 and 4,076 shares issued as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 41



41

Capital in excess of par value 58,485



54,509

Treasury stock (5,960)



(5,960)

Retained earnings 44,915



3,710

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,476)



(16,132)

Total stockholders' equity 80,105



36,266

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 391,168



$ 288,663



HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31

2020

2019

2018

(In thousands) Operating activities









Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 24,067



$ 15,093



$ 23,059

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided

by (used for) operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 3,907



4,002



4,277

Deferred income taxes (1,431)



1,487



5,474

Stock compensation expense 3,978



2,797



3,618

Other 2,055



616



837

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Affiliate payable 9



(1,920)



(5,300)

Trade receivables (41,314)



(22,769)



18,529

Inventory (65,808)



13,674



(12,255)

Other assets (550)



1,127



(4,586)

Accounts payable 40,215



(7,043)



(7,719)

Other liabilities 6,938



(6,842)



(7,979)

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities from continuing operations (27,934)



222



17,955

Investing activities









Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (3,312)



(4,122)



(7,759)

Other (500)



—



—

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities from continuing operations (3,812)



(4,122)



(7,759)

Financing activities









Net additions (reductions) to revolving credit agreements 39,761



11,873



(4,597)

Purchase of treasury stock —



(5,960)



—

Cash dividends paid (5,053)



(4,851)



(4,658)

Financing fees paid (528)



—



—

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities from continuing operations 34,180



1,062



(9,255)

Cash flows from discontinued operations









Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities from discontinued operations (6,193)



3,953



(5,499)

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities from discontinued operations 6



585



(305)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities from discontinued operations —



(103)



—

Cash provided by (used for) discontinued operations (6,187)



4,435



(5,804)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 25



(785)



309

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









Increase (decrease) for the period from continuing operations 2,459



(3,623)



1,250

Increase (decrease) for the year from discontinued operations (6,187)



4,435



(5,804)

Balance at the beginning of the year 7,164



6,352



10,906

Balance at the end of the year $ 3,436



$ 7,164



$ 6,352

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









Continuing operations:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,415



$ 2,142



$ 4,420

Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 208



—



—

Restricted cash included in other non-current assets 813



—



—

Cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations —



5,022



1,932

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 3,436



$ 7,164



$ 6,352



