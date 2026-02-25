HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025 RESULTS

Fourth Quarter Revenue Relatively Flat at $212.9 Million

Fourth Quarter Gross Margin Expands 220 Basis Points

Fourth Quarter Operating Profit Grows 8.0% to $25.4 Million

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) (The Company) today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Overview

Revenue was relatively flat at $212.9 million compared to $213.5 million

Gross margin increased 220 basis points to 28.3% compared to 26.1%

Operating profit increased 8.0% to $25.4 million compared to $23.6 million

Diluted earnings per share was $1.38 compared to $1.75

Full Year 2025 Overview

Revenue decreased 7.3% to $606.9 million compared to $654.7 million

Gross margin decreased 30 basis points to 25.7% compared to 26.0%

Operating profit decreased 15.3% to $36.6 million compared to $43.2 million

Diluted earnings per share was $1.95 compared to $2.20

Cash flow from operating activities was $13.8 million compared to $65.4 million

Total debt at year-end 2025 was $50.0 million and year-end net debt position was $2.7 million

"We are pleased with our fourth quarter results, which meaningfully exceeded our expectations and represent an important step forward in our recovery from the tariff-related disruptions we faced in 2025," said R. Scott Tidey, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our performance showed significant sequential improvement from the double-digit sales declines we experienced in the second and third quarters and demonstrates both the resilience of our business and the effectiveness of the strategic actions we implemented throughout the year. These included diversifying our sourcing base, select price adjustments, and ramping up growth of our higher margin commercial and health segments."

Tidey continued, "We entered 2026 with building momentum and renewed confidence in our ability to deliver sustainable growth and shareholder value. Our diversified business model, strong brand portfolio, and the work we've done strengthening our foundation, positions the company to capitalize on the improving market conditions this year and create a platform for long-term growth."

Results of the Fourth Quarter 2025 Compared to the Fourth Quarter 2024

Total revenue was relatively flat at $212.9 million compared to $213.5 million. Revenue benefitted from growth in the Commercial and Health businesses, offset by lower volumes in the Company's U.S. Consumer business.

Gross profit was $60.2 million, or 28.3% of total revenue, compared to $55.8 million or 26.1% of total revenue. The increase in gross profit margin is due to favorable product and customer mix due to growth in our higher margin Commercial and Health businesses, labor and logistics efficiencies in our U.S. Consumer business, and a product margin benefit from the timing of price increases.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) increased to $34.7 million compared to $32.1 million. The increase was primarily driven by higher performance-based compensation expense related to improved results relative to expectations earlier in the year, increased investment in advertising of $1.5 million, and $1.6 million associated with the write off and accelerated depreciation of the company's legacy enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, partially offset by restructuring actions taken by management during the second quarter.

Operating profit was $25.4 million compared to $23.6 million.

Income tax expense was $6.5 million compared to an income tax benefit of $1.0 million. The prior year period included a $4.3 million foreign tax benefit and a change in U.S. tax accounting method.

Net income was $18.5 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, compared to $24.0 million, or $1.75 per diluted share.

Results of the Full Year 2025 Compared to the Full Year 2024

Total revenue declined $47.8 million, or 7.3%, to $606.9 million compared to $654.7 million. The revenue decline was primarily driven by lower volumes in the Company's U.S. Consumer business in the second and third quarters as retailers paused buying in order to assess inventory levels and price increases flowing from the new tariffs implemented by the United States. Partially offsetting this decline was revenue growth in the Commercial and Health businesses.

Gross profit was $156.2 million, or 25.7% of total revenue, compared to $170.2 million or 26.0% of total revenue. The decrease in gross profit margin is primarily due to the flow through of a one-time incremental tariff cost of $5.3 million, which negatively impacted full year margin by 90 basis points. Most of these costs were from a temporary spike in tariff rates on imports from China to 125%. This was partially offset by favorable customer and product mix due to the growth in our higher margin Commercial and Health businesses.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) decreased to $119.3 million compared to $126.7 million. The decrease was primarily driven by lower personnel costs associated with the restructuring actions taken by management in the second quarter and reduced incentive compensation expense.

Operating profit was $36.6 million compared to $43.2 million.

Income before taxes was $35.6 million compared to $33.4 million. The prior year period included a one-time non-cash charge of $7.6 million related to the termination of the Company's pension plan.

The effective tax rate on income was 25.8% and 7.8% for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The effective tax rate was lower for the year ended December 31, 2024 primarily due to a tax benefit for foreign operations and a tax accounting method change in the U.S., neither of which recurred in the current year.

Net income was $26.5 million, or $1.95 per diluted share, compared to $30.8 million, or $2.20 per diluted share.

Cash Flow and Debt

For the year ended December 31, 2025, Net cash provided by operating activities was $13.8 million, compared to cash provided of $65.4 million in the prior year. The decrease in net cash provided is primarily due to an increase in net working capital, including lower accounts payable as we anniversary the inventory builds of late 2024. In addition, income taxes payable was lower in 2025 due to the impact of The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) while lower incentive payables decreased other liabilities.

For the full year 2025, the Company repurchased 506,925 shares of its Class A common stock at prevailing market prices for an aggregate purchase price of $9.0 million and paid $6.4 million in dividends.

On December 31, 2025, net debt was $2.7 million compared to net cash of $0.6 million on December 31, 2024. Net debt is defined as total debt minus cash and cash equivalents and highly liquid short-term investments.

Outlook

Based on a more stable operating environment in the U.S., the Company expects revenue growth to approach mid-single digit range in 2026, inclusive of a partial offset caused by the expiration of the Company's Bartesian licensing agreement at the end of 2025. Gross margins are projected to be similar to slightly better than 2025's level while operating profit on a reported basis is expected to decline low teens on a percentage basis, inclusive of an incremental $6 million in planned advertising spend in 2026 to support the Company's strategic growth initiatives and approximately $6 million in accelerated depreciation associated with the Company's legacy ERP system. Cash flow from operating activities less cash used for investing activities for 2026 is expected to be in the range of $35 million to $45 million, reflecting an outsized increase due to the normalization of tariff-related impacts on net working capital.

HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31

YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31

2025

2024

2025

2024

(In thousands, except per share data)

(In thousands, except per share data) Revenue $ 212,931

$ 213,509

$ 606,852

$ 654,693 Cost of sales 152,706

157,754

450,699

484,486 Gross profit 60,225

55,755

156,153

170,207 Selling, general and administrative expenses 34,703

32,108

119,263

126,703 Amortization of intangible assets 78

78

311

302 Operating profit 25,444

23,569

36,579

43,202 Interest expense, net 430

283

703

613 Pension termination expense —

16

—

7,611 Other expense (income), net (59)

248

235

1,602 Income before income taxes 25,073

23,022

35,641

33,376 Income tax expense (benefit) 6,529

(977)

9,186

2,617 Net income $ 18,544

$ 23,999

$ 26,455

$ 30,759















Basic earnings (loss) per share:













Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 1.38

$ 1.76

$ 1.95

$ 2.20















Diluted earnings (loss) per share:













Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.38

$ 1.75

$ 1.95

$ 2.20















Basic weighted average shares outstanding 13,434

13,673

13,552

13,950 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 13,454

13,686

13,571

13,963

HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)



DECEMBER 31

2025

DECEMBER 31

2024

(In thousands) Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,313

$ 45,644 Trade receivables, net 110,535

117,068 Inventory 133,833

124,904 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,052

16,103 Total current assets 304,733

303,719 Property, plant and equipment, net 30,253

34,401 Right-of-use lease assets 34,614

36,049 Goodwill 7,099

7,099 Other intangible assets, net 2,093

2,101 Deferred tax assets 3,607

6,693 Deferred costs 2,925

16,156 Other non-current assets 12,300

8,849 Total assets $ 397,624

$ 415,067 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 86,376

$ 104,161 Accrued compensation 13,956

18,792 Accrued product returns 7,875

7,876 Lease liabilities 5,497

5,193 Other current liabilities 9,529

18,098 Total current liabilities 123,233

154,120 Revolving credit agreements 50,000

50,000 Lease liabilities, non-current 36,416

39,008 Other long-term liabilities 5,130

6,036 Total liabilities 214,779

249,164 Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share —

— Class A Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 11,870 and 11,476 shares issued as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 119

115 Class B Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, convertible into Class A on a one-for-one basis; 3,587 and 3,603 shares issued as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 36

36 Capital in excess of par value 80,795

76,668 Treasury stock (35,213)

(26,202) Retained earnings 143,888

123,863 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,780)

(8,577) Total stockholders' equity 182,845

165,903 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 397,624

$ 415,067

HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31

2025

2024

2023

(In thousands) Operating activities









Net income $ 26,455

$ 30,759

$ 25,242 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 5,887

4,801

4,362 Deferred income taxes 3,753

(7,269)

(906) Stock compensation expense 4,131

6,270

5,394 Pension termination expense —

7,611

— Other 99

6,354

(358) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Trade receivables 9,303

13,840

(18,768) Inventory (6,666)

(4,103)

30,761 Other assets 9,598

713

10,856 Accounts payable (18,110)

4,747

37,493 Other liabilities (20,637)

1,692

(5,440) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 13,813

65,415

88,636 Investing activities









Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (2,777)

(3,193)

(3,419) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired —

(7,412)

— Issuance of secured loan —

(600)

(1,605) Repayment of secured loan —

2,205

— Purchase of U.S. Treasury bill —

(4,884)

— Proceeds from maturity of U.S. Treasury bill 5,000

—

— Other (291)

—

(150) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities 1,932

(13,884)

(5,174) Financing activities









Net additions (reductions) to revolving credit agreements —

—

(60,916) Purchase of treasury stock (8,987)

(14,106)

(3,074) Cash dividends paid (6,430)

(6,294)

(6,082) Financing fees paid —

(548)

— Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (15,417)

(20,948)

(70,072) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 461

(438)

1,084 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









Increase (decrease) for the year 789

30,145

14,474 Balance at the beginning of the year 46,524

16,379

1,905 Balance at the end of the year $ 47,313

$ 46,524

$ 16,379











Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,313

$ 45,644

$ 15,370 Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets —

880

72 Restricted cash included in other non-current assets —

—

937 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 47,313

$ 46,524

$ 16,379

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Reported Financial Measures: Net (Cash) Debt

Net (cash) debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that management uses in evaluating financial position. Net (cash) debt is defined as long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents and highly liquid short-term investments. Management believes net (cash) debt is an important measure of the Company's financial position due to the amount of cash and cash equivalents on hand. The presentation of this measure is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of this measure may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of this measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure is provided in the table below:



TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31

2025

2024

(In millions) Total debt $ 50.0

$ 50.0 Less: cash and cash equivalents $ (47.3)

$ (45.6) Less: highly liquid short-term investments (1) $ —

$ (5.0) Net (cash) debt $ 2.7

$ (0.6)



(1) Investments with original maturities greater than 3 months but less than one year are included in prepaid expenses and other current assets on the balance sheet. If the original maturity is 3 months or less it is included within cash and cash equivalents.

