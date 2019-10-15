Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Announces Wind Down of Kitchen Collection Retail Business

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) today announced the wind down of the retail operations of its subsidiary, The Kitchen Collection, LLC, and the closure of all of its 160 stores by the end of 2019.

Conway MacKenzie is serving as financial advisor and Hilco Merchant Resources will assist management during the sale process of Kitchen Collection inventory and store fixtures. Sales will commence at all Kitchen Collection stores in the next few days and continue through the holiday selling season. Kitchen Collection has approximately 800 employees.

Gregory H. Trepp, president and chief executive officer of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, said, "Kitchen Collection has been taking steps for some time to enhance its position and prospects by reducing its store portfolio to a core that we expected would support longer term profitability. While operating losses have moderated from the prior year in the first half of 2019, Kitchen Collection continues to experience decreased comparable store sales as a result of declining foot traffic due to the consumer shift to e-commerce sales. Despite our best efforts to return Kitchen Collection to profitability through footprint consolidation, further deterioration in foot traffic has lowered our outlook for the prospects of a future return to profitability and positive cash flow generation. We have evaluated strategic alternatives to maximize the value of the Kitchen Collection business and reached the difficult but necessary decision that it is in the best interests of the company and all of its stakeholders to wind down the business by the end of 2019. We deeply appreciate the outstanding hard work and dedication our Kitchen Collection leaders and employees have devoted to the business and to our customers."

