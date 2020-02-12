Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Declares Quarterly Dividend

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of $0.09 per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid March 13, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2020.

