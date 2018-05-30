Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company To Participate In Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

The Company's presentation at the Baird conference is scheduled to start on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 3:45 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the event.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is an operating holding company for two separate businesses. Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars and hotels. The Kitchen Collection, LLC is a national specialty retailer of kitchenware in outlet and traditional malls throughout the United States. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com.

