Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company To Participate In Jefferies 2021 Virtual Home Retail Summit

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company announced today that Gregory H. Trepp, President and Chief Executive Officer; Michelle O. Mosier, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and R. Scott Tidey, Senior Vice President, Consumer Sales and Marketing, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., will participate in the Jefferies 2021 Home Retail Summit to be held virtually on Monday, September 13, 2021.

As part of its participation, the Company will provide investors with its perspective regarding "Evolving Consumer Preferences in Appliances & Electronics" during a group discussion by industry leaders, including Mr. Trepp, that will take place from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. ET. The discussion will be webcast live and will be accessible through the conference and on the Company's website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com. The Company will be available to meet with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact Jefferies.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a holding company for Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., a leading designer, marketer, and distributor of a wide range of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars, and hotels. The Company's consumer brands include Hamilton Beach®, Proctor Silex®, Hamilton Beach® Professional, Weston®, TrueAir® and Brightline® personal care products. Hamilton Beach licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet® countertop appliances, CHI® premium garment care products, and Clorox® air purifiers. Hamilton Beach markets the Bartesian® premium cocktail delivery system through an exclusive multiyear agreement. Through a partnership with HealthBeacon, Hamilton Beach is the exclusive marketer and distributor of a smart Injection Care Management System in the US and Canada under the brand name Hamilton Beach® Health. Commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial® and Proctor Silex Commercial®. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, visit the Company's website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com.

