Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company to Participate in Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) announced today that Gregory H. Trepp, President and Chief Executive Officer; Michelle O. Mosier, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; and R. Scott Tidey, Senior Vice President, North America Sales and Marketing, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., will participate in the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference to be held August 28-29, 2019 in Chicago at The Gwen Hotel.

The Company's presentation is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 10:25 a.m. CT. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the event. For more information about the conference, visit the conference website at www.IDEASconferences.com.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is an operating holding company for Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. and The Kitchen Collection, LLC. Hamilton Beach Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars and hotels. Kitchen Collection is a national specialty retailer of kitchenware primarily in outlet malls throughout the United States. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com.

