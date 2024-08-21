HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 15TH ANNUAL MIDWEST IDEAS INVESTOR CONFERENCE

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) announced today that the Company will participate in the 15th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference to be held on August 28-29, 2024, in Chicago. Company participants will be Gregory H. Trepp, Chief Executive Officer; R. Scott Tidey, President; and Sally M. Cunningham, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

The Company's presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at 1:20 p.m. Central Time. The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com or through the conference host's website at https://www.threepartadvisors.com/midwest.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., a leading designer, marketer, and distributor of a wide range of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars, and hotels. The Company's owned consumer brands include Hamilton Beach®, Proctor Silex®, Hamilton Beach Professional®, Weston®, and TrueAir®. The Company's owned commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial® and Proctor Silex Commercial®. The Company licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet® countertop appliances, CHI® premium garment care products, Clorox™ True HEPA air purifiers, and Brita Hub™ countertop electric water filtration appliances. The Company has exclusive multiyear agreements to design, sell, market, and distribute Bartesian® cocktail makers and Numilk® plant-based milk makers. The Company's Hamilton Beach Health subsidiary is focused on expanding the Company's participation in the home health market. In February 2024, Hamilton Beach Health acquired HealthBeacon, a medical technology firm and strategic partner of the Company since 2021. HealthBeacon develops connected devices that enable patients to manage at home chronic conditions that require the use of injectable medications, and it provides other health services. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, visit www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

IDEAS Investor Conferences are sponsored by a group of buyside companies for the benefit of regional investment communities. The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas, and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

SOURCE Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company