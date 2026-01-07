HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 2026 ICR INVESTOR CONFERENCE

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) announced today that the Company will participate in the 2026 ICR Investor Conference, to be held January 12-14, 2026, in Orlando, Florida. Company participants will be R. Scott Tidey, President and CEO, and Sally M. Cunningham, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

The Company's presentation is scheduled for Monday, January 12, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at hamiltonbeachbrands.com. For more information about the conference visit ICR Conference 2026.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a leading designer, marketer, and distributor of a wide range of brand-name small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, and commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars, and hotels, and is a provider of connected devices and software for healthcare management. The Company's owned consumer brands include Hamilton Beach®, Proctor Silex®, and Weston®, as well as premium brands Hamilton Beach Professional® and Lotus®. The Company's owned commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial® and Proctor Silex Commercial®. The Company licenses the brands for CHI® premium garment care products and Clorox™ home appliances. The Company has multiyear agreements to design, sell, market, and distribute Numilk® plant-based milk makers and Sunkist® commercial juicers and sectionizers. Hamilton Beach Health, which owns HealthBeacon, is expanding the Company's presence in the home health and medical markets through connected medical devices. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, visit www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com.

