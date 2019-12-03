Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. Announces Personal Care Brand, Brightline

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Make all smiles brighter this holiday season with the gift of an electric toothbrush from Brightline, the new personal care brand from Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. Brightline's ADA approved toothbrushes use powerful sonic technology to lift away plaque and fight surface stains.

Well-built tools for healthy teeth don't have to cost an arm and a leg. Over time, consumers will save around 66% brushing with Brightline over a leading competitor* without compromising on quality. Each Brightline toothbrush also has a built-in two minute timer and a long-lasting 25 day battery life making the brushes perfect for travel.

"Hamilton Beach is excited to introduce an affordable and reliable solution to oral care with our newest brand, Brightline," said Scott Tidey, senior vice president sales and marketing, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. "Our line of rechargeable toothbrushes includes key features most requested by consumers at a competitive price point."

The Brightline Adjustable Intensity and Five Mode toothbrushes received the American Dental Association Seal of Acceptance. "The Brightline Sonic Rechargeable Toothbrush earned the ADA Seal for helping to prevent and reduce gingivitis and remove plaque," said Dr. Mia Geisinger, chair of the ADA Council on Scientific Affairs.

Brightline products are available for purchase now on Amazon, just in time for holiday shopping. Brightline will showcase their toothbrush line at The Inspired Home Show on March 14th – 17th 2020 at McCormick Place, Chicago, IL.

*Brightline 86700 Adjustable Intensity is compared to Phillips Sonicare Essence replacing heads every 3 months over 5 years. Brightline 86710 5 Mode is compared to Phillips Sonicare Diamond Clean replacing heads every 3 months over 5 years.

About Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.

Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars and hotels. Hamilton Beach and Weston Brands products can be found in households and businesses throughout the world. Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB), headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Information on innovative Hamilton Beach®, Hamilton Beach® Professional, Proctor Silex®, TrueAir®, Hamilton Beach® Commercial and Weston Brands, products can be found online at www.hamiltonbeach.com, www.proctorsilex.com, www.westonproducts.com and www.hamiltonbeachcommercial.com.

For more information about Brightline, visit www.Brightlineproducts.com.

SOURCE Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.

