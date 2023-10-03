Hamilton Company Introduces VisiFerm™ SU, Redesign of Trusted Dissolved Oxygen Sensors for Single-Use

BONADUZ, Switzerland, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Company, a specialist in automation technology and analytical sensors, today announced the introduction of its redesigned VisiFerm™ SU RS485-ECS to ensure supply safety. It is the newest member of Hamilton's range of solid-state optical dissolved oxygen (DO) sensors, celebrated for their robust, low maintenance, quick, and accurate measurements compared to polarographic DO sensors, which rely on sensitive membranes and liquid electrolytes. The VisiFerm™ SU RS485-ECS delivers the reliability and measurement stability expected from VisiFerm™ DO sensor technology in a single-use (SU) format that can be combined with additional Hamilton SU sensors for comprehensive, practical PAT solutions at the bioreactor in the biopharmaceutical market.

Monika Alder Novotni, Product Manager at Hamilton Company, said, "In recent years, we have seen the biopharmaceutical industry gravitate towards manufacturing solutions that are adaptable to demand fluctuations, focusing on lower capital cost investment, fast and reliable delivery, smaller scale, and the ability to be duplicated for localized manufacturing. The appeal of single-use technologies is driven by the near elimination of non-value-added activities – in this case, tedious, time-consuming, expensive, and highly regulated cleaning of fixed-tank bioreactors and feed lines, coupled with cleaning validation. VisiFerm™ SU enables our clients to experience the benefits of single-use workflow without sacrificing the accuracy or precision of the traditional technology."

Installation of polarographic DO sensors into single-use processes must be mediated by cumbersome probe assemblies, which are prone to contamination and leakage. Hamilton's single-use optical DO sensors solve this using a two-part system: our collaboration with single-use bag and bioreactor manufacturers ensures the single-use cap is directly integrated into the single-use container and gamma sterilized for a convenient, hermetically sealed, and sterile single-use solution, ready for low-risk installation of the reusable sensor by the end-user. Upgraded electronics for fast and reliable delivery for decades to come. Validation packages are available for all single-use caps, and the caps comply with all biopharma regulatory requirements for end-users' peace of mind.

To learn more about VisiFerm SU, visit https://www.hamiltoncompany.com/process-analytics/sensors/dissolved-oxygen/single-use-dissolved-oxygen.

About Hamilton:

Hamilton is a leading global manufacturer, providing automated liquid handling workstations, laboratory automation technology, and process analytical sensors to the scientific community. With a focus on innovative design, the Hamilton product portfolio includes liquid handling platforms, standard application-based solutions, small devices, process sensors, consumables, and OEM liquid handling solutions.

Known for advancing the life science, clinical diagnostics, forensics, biotechnology and biopharma industries, Hamilton products offer reliability, performance, and flexibility. Hamilton utilizes state-of-the-art manufacturing at production facilities in Reno, Nevada, and Bonaduz, Switzerland as part of their continuous commitment to quality and has earned a global ISO 9001 certification. Privately held, Hamilton maintains headquarters in Reno, Nevada; Franklin, Massachusetts; and Bonaduz, Switzerland, along with subsidiary offices throughout the world.

