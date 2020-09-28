Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Partners with Securus Technologies to Bring Video Connect Sessions to Justice Center

"This is a big step in our efforts to sustain constant communication with family and friends, which plays a crucial role in success when incarcerated individuals are released," said Sheriff Neil. "Partnering with Securus allowed us to pivot our strategy to provide a safe and secure method of communication while in-person visits remain out of reach."

Video Connect sessions are offered throughout the day and are available for incarcerated individuals to use on over 100 terminals that are appropriately spaced for social distancing in the facility contact visitor room, which is no longer being used for in-person visitations during the suspension period. Family and friends can log into their Securus account to schedule a Video Connect session with their incarcerated loved ones and host the session through the Securus mobile app using an Android or iOS mobile device, or use a computer or laptop. To provide assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hamilton County and Securus will be offering the first Video Connect session each month for free, after which the cost is $5.99 for a 20 minute session.

"As digital communications become more significant in a correctional environment, we know it's important to move quickly to re-establish consistent communication between the incarcerated and their loved ones," said Russell Roberts, Chief Growth Officer, Securus Technologies. "We are happy to be able to partner with Sheriff Neil and his staff, and are committed to addressing the needs of incarcerated individuals."

The Justice Center will also be implementing SecureView tablets by the end of the year, providing another opportunity for incarcerated individuals to communicate with loved ones through email and phone calls on the device, as well as access no-cost education and re-entry resources. All communication technology is monitored for safety purposes, a standard practice shared by all correctional facilities.

