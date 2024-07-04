Hamilton ETFs Opens the Market

TORONTO, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Jennifer Mersereau, Senior Partner, Co-Founder & COO, Hamilton ETFs, Patrick Sommerville, Senior Partner, Head of Business Development, Hamilton ETFs, and their team joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the Hamilton REITs YIELD MAXIMIZERTM ETF (TSX: RMAX).

Hamilton ETFs is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF managers with over $5 billion in assets under management across twenty ETFs designed to maximize income and growth from trusted sectors, in Canada and across the globe. Hamilton ETFs is also an active commentator on the global financial services sector. The firm's most recent Insights can be found at www.hamiltonetfs.com/insights-commentary.

