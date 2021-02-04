Hamilton Jewelers Appoints Anne Russell Executive Vice President - Branding And Merchandising

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Jewelers is pleased to announce that Anne Russell, the company's former Vice President of Merchandising, has been appointed to a new role as Executive Vice President – Branding and Merchandising. Mrs. Russell will oversee development of Hamilton's proprietary jewelry collections, management of designer and watch brand relationships, growth of Hamilton's website, and creation and execution of Hamilton's social, digital, and traditional marketing strategies.

Like many brands, Hamilton made the strategic decision to merge its branding and merchandising departments into one cohesive group to achieve greater levels of efficiency and effectiveness in a fast-moving world. Russell is known in the luxury jewelry industry with a track record of success as Hamilton's head merchandiser and experience launching Hamilton's vintage brand, h1912, and is well-suited for the new role and increased responsibilities. "In today's luxury industry, speed and efficiency go hand-in-hand with design and vision," said Hank Siegel, President and CEO of Hamilton. He continued, "A critical component of success is the effectiveness of product sourcing, design development, and client outreach, all while ensuring the look and feel of the brand is enhanced and protected. Anne has the ability to combine a merchant's eye with a vision for the future of the Hamilton brand, which represents the perfect match for this new role."

Anne Russell started with Hamilton in 2008 in the Merchandising Department and quickly became a leader serving in a Vice President role. She launched Hamilton's vintage watch and jewelry brand h1912 with Hamilton's late Chairman, Martin Siegel, in 2016. In 2019, she assumed responsibility for Hamilton's digital marketing initiatives and website. She now will take on overarching branding and marketing responsibilities, on top of her existing responsibilities, in her new role. "We're proud to have Anne leading our newly-formed Branding and Merchandising Department," said Andrew Siegel, Hamilton's Chief Operating Officer. "She has a history of growing in new roles and taking on fresh initiatives. We have no doubt that her efforts will bring the Hamilton brand to new heights and enhance Hamilton's strong industry relationships and position as one of the leading heritage fine jewelers in the US that remains independently owned."

Of the appointment to Executive Vice President of the new department, Russell said "I'm excited about this new opportunity to create a seamless relationship between merchandising and marketing in order to continue to create a cohesive brand presentation that raises awareness and deepens client relationships."

About Hamilton Jewelers

Hamilton Jewelers is a family-owned and operated firm, founded in 1912, with locations online, in Princeton, NJ and Palm Beach County, FL. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonjewelers.com and www.h1912.com.

